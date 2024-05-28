Last Chance! The best Memorial Day memory foam and hybrid mattress sales still live — up to 50% off

Memorial Day may have come and gone, but there are plenty of mattress brands still offering some big savings. For example, our exclusive Saatva sale takes a cool $400 off every mattress over the price of $1,000. This means you can still buy a queen size Saatva Classic for $1,695 at Saatva (was (2,095). But you'll have to act fast, this sale is due to end today.

Many other brands behind the year's best mattresses, including Nectar, Emma, Brooklyn Bedding, Helix and more, still have active Memorial Day mattress sales in play. The next major mattress sale event isn't until Labor Day in September, so this is your last chance to buy a new bed at such a deep discount until later in the year.

Time is of the essence, so we've rounded up 13 of the best active memory foam and hybrid mattresses still live in the Memorial Day sales - so let's take a look. All the mattresses included in this guide come with a warranty, free delivery and a sleep trial so you can try it out before you fully commit.

13 best Memorial Day mattress sales — still live and up to 50% off

1. Saatva Classic mattress: From $1,395 $995 at Saatva

We deem the Saatva Classic to be the best mattress in the world right now (read why in our Saatva Classic mattress review), thanks largely to its plush Euro Top cover, outstanding support and customizable features (choose from two depths, 11.5" and 14.5" inches and three firmness choices - Plush Soft, Luxury Firm, Firm), which means this mattress is suitable for most types of sleeper. Our exclusive Saatva sale brings the price of a queen down to $1,665 from $2,095. Mattress purchase comes with a 365 night sleep trial, lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery.

2. DreamCloud Hybrid mattress: From$839 $419 at DreamCloud

DreamCloud hybrid is one of the best-value luxury hybrids on the market boasting six layers of contouring support. Right now it's 50% off, which is exceptional value for such a well-made bed. This means you can buy a queen size DreamCloud hybrid for just $665 (was $1332). It also comes with some decent perks with a 365-night sleep trial, free shipping and returns and a lifetime warranty. During our DreamCloud mattress review, our lead tester was impressed with its motion isolation and temperature regulation.

3. Helix Midnight Luxe mattress: From $1,373.80 $961 at Helix Sleep

The Helix Midnight Luxe is a premium mattress that has been designed specifically for side sleepers, but supportive enough for back sleepers too. During our Helix Midnight Luxe review our lead tester was impressed with its pressure relief, temperature regulation and outstanding motion isolation - which is why it tops our best mattress for side sleepers guide. An incredible 30% off sale means you can buy a queen Helix Midnight Luxe for $1,661.30 (was $2,373.80) saving $712 - and it also comes with two free pillows worth $150. Helix offer 100-nights to try this mattress out, a 15-year limited warranty and free shipping.

4. Bear Original mattress: From $699 $455 at Bear Mattress

The Bear Original mattress is an all-foam mattress that offers superb spinal alignment making it a good choice for back, side and stomach sleepers. During her Bear Original review, our lead tester did note that it sleeps warm, so steer clear if you're a particularly hot sleeper. It's 10" deep and its medium-firm tension is offers balanced support and better pressure relief. A 35% off deal means you can pick up a queen Bear Memory foam mattress for just $649 (was $998) at Bear and you also get $400 of free accessories including two pillows, a sheet set and a mattress protector. Purchase comes with a 120-night sleep trial, a lifetime warranty and free shipping and returns.

5. GhostBed Luxe mattress: from $2,595 $1,298 at GhostBed

At 13-inches deep, the GhostBed mattress has seven layers of cooling foams that work together to keep hot sleepers cool. It’s not just good at cooling either, it has a medium-plush firmness rating which provides a soft and supportive feel. During our GhostBed Luxe Mattress review our tester shared how this bed is great for couples as it did a great job of isolating movement. GhostBed do offer some good discounts throughout the year but the extended Memorial Day deal sees 50% plus two free pillows if you spend more than $1,000. You'll get 101-night sleep trial, a 25-year warranty and free shipping.

6. Lucid Memory Foam Mattress: From $229 $152.94 at Lucid

If you’re looking for a good quality memory foam mattress on a budget then Lucid will tick both of those boxes. Measuring at 10 inches tall and with three firmness levels to choose from, this mattress will suit a wide range of sleepers. Lucid tends to have flash sales rather than long running sales so when they’re done, they’re done. Right now we’re seeing a decent 30% off bringing the cost of a queen Lucid Memory Foam mattress down to just $226.09 which is incredible value for money. You also still get some excellent perks including a 100-night sleep trial, 10-year warranty and free shipping and returns.

7. AmeriSleep AS3 Hybrid: From $1,699 $1199 at AmeriSleep, plus two free pillows and bed foundation

The AmeriSleep AS3 Hybrid is another of our best mattresses for side sleepers, thanks to its extra cushioning of memory foam to relieve their pressure points. During our AmeriSleep AS3 mattress review, our tester also found the proprietary Bio-Pur foam did a great job of keeping hot sleepers cool at night. The current AmeriSleep sales knocks $500 off the mattress price, plus will throw in a bed foundation and two free pillows in for free, which translates to an additional combine saving of $690 - that's incredible value. There is also a risk free 100-night sleep trial, 20-year warranty and free shipping and returns.

8. Casper One mattress: From $875 $610 at Casper

Casper has recently given its entire mattress range a makeover and the Casper One has replaced The Original mattress. This medium-firm mattress has an all-foam construction with four layers that combine breathable flex foam with pressure-relieving align memory foam for a super comfortable sleep. Casper do run regular deals and we are used to seeing discounts of around 25% so this 30% off deal is super good. This means you can buy a queen Casper One down to just $870 making it one of the most affordable mattresses on the market right now. Casper also offer 100-night sleep trial, a 10-year limited warranty and free delivery.

9. Emma Hybrid Comfort mattress: From $812 $409 at Emma Sleep

The Emma Hybrid Comfort is one of the best hybrid beds from Emma made with five internal layers of foam and springs for a super comfortable and cooling night sleep. This mattress is a lot firmer than the Emma Original but back and stomach sleepers will enjoy the firm support it offers. This isn’t Emma’s cheapest mattress but it is their cheapest hybrid - and right now it’s even cheaper with 50% discount that’s currently on. This brings the cost of a queen Emma Hybrid Comfort mattress to just $659. There’s also a 365-night sleep trial, 10-year warranty and free shipping included with this mattress.

10. Signature Hybrid mattress: From $665 $465.50 at Brooklyn Bedding

The Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid comes with three firmness options including soft, medium and firm. Hot sleepers will appreciate the option to upgrade to a cooling pillow top. This mattress is 11” deep and uses a layer supreme response comfort foam, with a layer of variflex transition foam and 8” of individually encased coils that provide supportive comfort. We usually see discounts of around 25% but with the code MEMORIAL30 you can get 30% off bringing the cost of a queen Signature Hybrid mattress to $1,332 (was $932.40) which is excellent value for such a quality mattress. There is also a 120-night sleep trial, free shipping and a 10-year warranty.

11. Serta Perfect Sleeper MidSummer Nights mattress: From $649 $399 at Home Depot

The Serta Perfect Sleeper Midsummer Nights is perfect for heavier sleepers who need extra comfort and support. It’s 10.5” deep and cab support up to 1,000lbs in total weight. It has a gel memory foam lumbar support band as well as three zones of coils meaning that you’ll get targeted pressure relief. The addition of cushioning foam gives this mattress a softer feel but you won’t ever feel like you’re pulled in to this mattress instead just resting on the top. Home Depot is the cheapest outlet for this mattress where you can bag up to $300 off depending on the size. A queen Perfect Sleeper MidSummer Nights mattress from Serta now has 37% off making it just $469 (was $749). There is a 90-night sleep trial, a 10-year warranty and free shipping.