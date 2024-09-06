Last chance! The best 3 extended Labor Day mattress deals still kicking around this weekend

Labor Day may be over, but there are plenty of mattress deals still kicking around. Brands such as Birch, Leesa, and Saatva have all extended their Labor Day deals until September 9th, so they're well worth taking advantage of if you can. Right now, you can save up to 30% on the Studio Mattress at Leesa, reducing a queen from $799 to $599.

There's also stand-out deals from Saatva and Birch, two brands which feature in this year's best mattress guide for all sleepers. These deals will save you money on some top-quality mattresses and offer the last chance to catch bigger price drops before Black Friday in November.

All three mattresses come with sleep trials and warranties, along with free shipping, too. So, if you're still shopping for a mattress in the extended Labor Day mattress sales, these deals are three of the best.

1. Leesa Studio Mattress: was from $549 now from $384 at Leesa

The Leesa Studio is the brand's most affordable mattresses, and it's now 30% off until September 9th, when Leesa will revert back to its standard 255 off deal. Our Leesa Studio mattress hands-on review praised this all-foam bed's affordability and compared its comfort to Tempur-Pedic's luxurious range. A queen is now $559 (was $799) and extras include a 10-year warranty and 100-night sleep trial.

2. Birch Natural: was from $1,373.80 now from $1,030.30 at Birch

The Birch Natural Mattress is one of the best organic mattresses of this year thanks to its breathable organic materials and superb support. There's usually a 20% off deal on this non-toxic mattress, but the 25% off Labor Day sale is still on at Birch, making a queen $1,405.30 (was $1,873.80). Extras include a 25-year warranty and a 100-night sleep trial.

3. Solaire Adjustable Firmness Mattress: was from $3,295 now from $2,945 at Saatva

This extended Labor Day sale actually saves you more money on the Solaire than Saatva's original Labor Day deal did, saving you up to $500 on king sizes. Right now, a queen is down to $4095 (was $4,495), and you'll get plenty of extras when you purchase this adjustable bed (which earned a place in our best smart mattress guide) including free white glove delivery, lifetime warranty, and a 1-year sleep trial.

When do Labor Day mattress sales end?

While the Labor Day mattress sales typically begin in mid-to-late August, Labor Day falls on the first Monday of September every year. This means that most deals can be found a week before the big day, but a lot of brands don't end their sales until a week or two after Labor Day.

After Labor Day, the next big mattress discounts usually occur on Black Friday in November. To find out when you should buy a mattress for the best price, read our guide to the best time to buy a mattress.