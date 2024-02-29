Last chance! Leesa’s new cooling mattress drops to just $944 in extended sale
Buy a queen size Leesa Oasis Chill Hybrid mattress for $1,259
Leesa is extending its Presidents’ Day sale with 25% off some of its most popular mattresses. Right now, you can pick up a queen Oasis Chill Hybrid mattress for $1,259, plus two free pillows. That’s a saving of $600 in total - $420 off the mattress and $180 of free pillows.
The Leesa Oasis Chill Hybrid is one of four new cooling mattresses from the brand, with the Oasis Chill being the second-most affordable option. We’re big fans of Leesa, with the Leesa Sapira Hybrid being our top choice for motion isolation in our best mattress round-up. And we also rated the Oasis Chill highly on motion isolation, along with excellent pressure relief and comfort for back and stomach sleepers.
You’ll get a 100-night trial with the mattress, along with a 10-year warranty and there’s free shipping to your door. But is this cooling mattress worth buying? Let's take a look.
Leesa Oasis Chill Hybrid Mattress
Was: from $1,259
Now: from $944
Saving: up to $510 off + $180 of free pillows at Leesa
Summary: The Leesa Oasis Chill Hybrid mattress comes in two comfort levels - Plush or Cushion-Firm. During our Leesa Oasis Chill Hybrid mattress review our reviewer slept on the Cushion-Firm and found it offered ample support and pressure relief for back and stomach sleepers. Motion isolation and edge support were excellent as well, making this a fantastic choice for couples. This hybrid mattress stands at 13.5” tall and is made up of six layers. There’s an ultra-cool cover, followed by quilted gel-infused foam and then a layer of copper-infused memory foam. An adaptive memory foam layer sits on top of a zoned coil system, with a base layer at the bottom for stability. However, despite all these cooling attributes, our mattress tester frequently overheated on the Leesa. If you are a hot sleeper set on this mattress, we’d recommend upgrading to the ultra-cool mattress protector to try and cool things down further.
Price history: An evergreen Leesa sale sees the Oasis Chill Hybrid come down to $1,399 for a queen (MSRP $1,679), placing it in the upper mid-range category. However, this current offer of 25% off plus two free pillows takes a queen down to $1,259. It’s not as big as the 30% off we saw on Presidents’ Day, but it’s still cheaper than the mattress normally retails for.
Benefits: 100-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping
How to choose the best cooling mattress
The best cooling mattresses keep sleepers cool and comfortable throughout the night, regulating temperature and preventing overheating. When it comes to choosing a cooling mattress, one of the most important factors is the materials it’s made from.
In general, hybrid and innerspring models tend to sleep cooler than all-foam mattresses, with the springs helping to promote airflow. But that isn't a blanket rule, as some hybrids are prone to trapping heat and some memory foam mattresses - such as the Nectar Premier Copper mattress - excelling in temperature regulation.
Opting for the best organic mattress will likely mean effective cooling, as natural fibers boast naturally effective temperature regulating properties. As a mattress testing team, we have amassed hundreds of hours of mattress testing between us and have ranked the best cooling mattresses in a buyer's guide.
Jo Plumridge is an experienced mattress reviewer with several years' experience covering all things mattresses and sleep, and who tests memory foam, hybrid and organic mattresses. What Jo doesn't know about a boxed mattress isn't worth knowing, so naturally we tasked her with producing a series of features for Tom's Guide looking at all aspects of mattresses, from how to pick between latex and memory foam (it's a tricky one), to the seven mistakes people make when buying a mattress for the first time. When testing the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid for Tom's Guide, Jo said: "I loved the back support and pressure relief it offered. Plus, it looks far more expensive than it is."
