I’ve tracked Helix Midnight Luxe prices all year — Black Friday is the best time to buy

Helix Midnight Luxe mattress

Was from: $1,373.75

Now from: $1,002.84

Saving: Up to $775, plus a free bedding bundle worth $418 at Helix Sleep



Queen price last month: $1,780

Lowest price this year: $1,614 (Prime Day)

Lowest price last year: $1,899

Likelihood of further discount: Low

Our review score: ★★★★1/3

Average user review score: ★★★★1/2

Best for: Side and back sleepers looking for hotel levels of luxury

Avoid if: You're a stomach sleeper - we rate the Luxe as 6/10 for firmness, so will be too soft if you sleep on your front



Summary: After testing the Helix Midnight Luxe, it shot straight to the top of our best mattress for side sleepers guide (and knocking off its predecessor the Helix Midnight in the process.) During my Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review, I wrote how I was impressed with its deep, pressure relief for side sleepers like me, with the plush pillow top offering cushioning support across the shoulders, hips and knees. The Luxe initially feels like sinking into a marshmallow, but is by no means a soft mattress. And that's down to the top-rated hybrid's intricate support system, which is made up of a layer of Helix Responsive Foam, Copper Gel Memory Foam, plus DuraFoam and up to 1,000 individually wrapped coils for enhanced lumbar support (it makes an appearance in our best mattress for back pain guide.) Motion isolation, temperature regulation and edge support are all top-notch. The only (minor) drawback is that it doesn't have side handles for moving.



Benefits: 100 night sleep trial | 15 year warranty | free shipping

Price history: Helix mattress sales tend to range between 20% and 25%. While Helix's general public sale will get you 25% off, entering the code TOMS27 at checkout will unlock a deeper saving as part of the Helix Black Friday sale. That brings the price of a queen down to $1,732 (was $2,373). Plus, you'll get a free bedding bundle thrown in with every purchase, including two free pillows, a mattress protector and sheet set worth $418.