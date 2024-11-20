I’ve tracked Helix Midnight Luxe prices all year — Black Friday is the best time to buy
A huge Black Friday sale means savings of up to $775 when you buy Helix’s top mattress for side sleepers
Black Friday is an excellent time to buy a new mattress, with all the top brands offering huge reductions on their best-selling beds. However, there's one deal in particular I've been waiting for — and it's finally here. Helix is offering 27% off the Helix Midnight Luxe, plus you'll get a free bedding bundle worth up to $418. That translates to a huge $1,193 worth of savings, which is excellent value.
The Helix Midnight Luxe ranks highly in our best mattress guide, thanks to its incredible pressure relieving support for side sleepers. As the lead tester on the Luxe, I can say first-hand how comfortable the blend of cushioning from the plush pillow top is combined with the enhanced lumbar support.
For me, this is one of the standout Black Friday mattress deals of the year. If you’re a side sleeper looking for a luxury mattress at a great price, this is it.
Helix Midnight Luxe mattress
Was from: $1,373.75
Now from: $1,002.84
Saving: Up to $775, plus a free bedding bundle worth $418 at Helix Sleep
Queen price last month: $1,780
Lowest price this year: $1,614 (Prime Day)
Lowest price last year: $1,899
Likelihood of further discount: Low
Our review score: ★★★★1/3
Average user review score: ★★★★1/2
Best for: Side and back sleepers looking for hotel levels of luxury
Avoid if: You're a stomach sleeper - we rate the Luxe as 6/10 for firmness, so will be too soft if you sleep on your front
Summary: After testing the Helix Midnight Luxe, it shot straight to the top of our best mattress for side sleepers guide (and knocking off its predecessor the Helix Midnight in the process.) During my Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review, I wrote how I was impressed with its deep, pressure relief for side sleepers like me, with the plush pillow top offering cushioning support across the shoulders, hips and knees. The Luxe initially feels like sinking into a marshmallow, but is by no means a soft mattress. And that's down to the top-rated hybrid's intricate support system, which is made up of a layer of Helix Responsive Foam, Copper Gel Memory Foam, plus DuraFoam and up to 1,000 individually wrapped coils for enhanced lumbar support (it makes an appearance in our best mattress for back pain guide.) Motion isolation, temperature regulation and edge support are all top-notch. The only (minor) drawback is that it doesn't have side handles for moving.
Benefits: 100 night sleep trial | 15 year warranty | free shipping
Price history: Helix mattress sales tend to range between 20% and 25%. While Helix's general public sale will get you 25% off, entering the code TOMS27 at checkout will unlock a deeper saving as part of the Helix Black Friday sale. That brings the price of a queen down to $1,732 (was $2,373). Plus, you'll get a free bedding bundle thrown in with every purchase, including two free pillows, a mattress protector and sheet set worth $418.
Why I recommend this deal
I've been tracking the price of the Luxe for the past year. While it was discounted by an unprecedented 32% during the Amazon Prime Day sale event in July, unlike today's Black Friday deal, that discount didn't come with any freebies. So although the Prime Day deal did mean a saving of up to $919 (and brought the price of a queen down to $1,614), today's $1,193 worth of savings is actually better value for money.
Need something cheaper? Try this...
Helix Midnight mattress: was from $932 $680.36 at Helix Sleep
The Helix Midnight offers almost the same balance of comfort and support for side sleepers as its more sophisticated sibling, the Helix Midnight Luxe. There's a few key differences between the two, though. For example, there's no cloud-like pillow top cover, it's slightly shallower (11.5" vs 13.5") and comes with a slightly shorter sleep trial. However, as we write in our Helix Midnight mattress review, it's a fantastic solution for side sleepers on a slightly tighter budget. When you enter our exclusive discount code TOMS27 at the checkout, a queen comes down to $972.36 from $1,332. That's the best price we've seen on this bed all year.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
Nicola is the Sleep Editor at Tom’s Guide, where she helps steer the mattress and sleep content published on Tom’s Guide, including our Best Mattress for Back Pain buying guide. With a career in journalism spanning the best part of two decades, Nicola brings experience to the team and the knowledge of what makes a great article, whether that’s a how-to mattress cleaning feature, a deep dive into melatonin gummies, or an in-depth mattress review. As a sleep editor, few better understand how important a decent mattress is to the overall quality of our sleep, and precisely how our sleep impacts our physical and mental health. As well as tackling the vast topic of sleep, Nicola joins the raft of expert mattress specialists at Tom’s Guide, who test and compare a wide range of mattresses in order to guide readers towards the very best options on the market.