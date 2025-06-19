I've tried the Midnight Luxe mattress and it's a dream for side sleepers — but there's a different luxury hybrid I'd buy in the Helix sale
Here's what I'll be buying in the Helix 27% off mattress sale
The 4th of July fireworks have started early at Helix, where we're celebrating 27% off all Helix mattresses with code TOMS27. Side sleepers, now's the chance to save on the top-rated Midnight Luxe mattress.
I've been hands-on with the Helix Midnight Luxe and agree with our lead tester's assessment: the plush cushioning is just like a "beautifully cool marshmallow."
We rate it among the best mattresses we've tested and while the premium price tag makes it an investment, it's one we think your sleep will thank you for.
27% off at Helix is perhaps the biggest mattress sales we've seen this month and an early contender for the best 4th of July deal — here's my top pick to browse today.
Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress: twin was $1,436 now $1,048.28 at Helix
The Helix Midnight Luxe is almost the perfect side sleeper bed — no wonder we crowned it the best mattress for side sleepers. Our lead tester has spent months using it for our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review (including several weeks on the recently revamped model) and she loves its combination of plush pressure relief and full-body support. As does her husband, a back sleeper who finds the Midnight delivers ample lumbar support. And thanks to the highly-rated motion isolation, they can toss and turn without bothering the other. If you're worried about the summer heat we suggest adding the GlacioTex cover and with 27% off using code TOMS27, it's the perfect time to make the upgrade. A queen has been reduced to $1,751.03 (from $2,398.66) without the cover and $1,933.04 with it.
'Blissful pressure relief' — but a different Helix has caught my eye
You can save 27% sitewide in the Helix mattress sale with our TOMS27 code in a deal that's almost as good as the Memorial Day saving. (For Memorial Day, Luxe and Elite mattresses also came with a free gift.)
This is likely the best Helix deal we'll see this side of Labor Day — and possibly the best offer until Black Friday. So if you want the 'blissful pressure relief' and 'robust contouring support' of the Helix Midnight Luxe, we recommend taking advantage of the discount.
But while I liked the cushioned Midnight Luxe, it's another of the best hybrid mattresses I'll be adding to my own cart: the Dusk Luxe.
From the same collection as the Midnight Luxe, the Dusk Luxe features the same tall build (13.5 inches, to be precise), thick foams, and zoned springs of its compatriot.
However, the Dusk Luxe uses a responsive support foam to create a mattress that's cushioned without the sink-in feel of softer beds.
As a stomach sleeper, this is perfect for me. I spent a week on the Dusk Luxe and despite a lingering case of jet lag I slept like a baby and woke up fresh each morning.
And it's not just one of the best mattresses for stomach sleepers; back sleepers should find it comfortably supportive as well.
Helix Dusk Luxe Mattress: twin was $1,436 now $1,048.28 at Helix
In our Helix Dusk Luxe mattress review we described this luxury bed as a "dream for stomach sleepers." The quilted cover and dense foams create indulgent pressure relief but thanks to the impressive support, you never have to worry about your hips sinking — something that can cause pain for back and front sleepers. Using code TOMS27 can save you extra on the Dusk Luxe with a queen now only $1,751.03 (down from $2,398.66.) I've found the temperature regulation comfortable but very hot sleepers should consider the GlacioTex upgrade.
Ruth is a staff writer at Tom’s Guide, covering all things mattress and sleep. She has a deep interest in the link between sleep and health, and has tried enough mattresses to know the right bed really can make a difference to your wellbeing. At Tom’s Guide she writes to help people sleep better, from how-tos to the latest deals to mattress reviews, and has interviewed an array of specialists who share her passion. Before joining the team at Tom’s Guide, Ruth worked as a sleep and mattress writer for our sister website, TechRadar.
