I've tried the Midnight Luxe mattress and it's a dream for side sleepers — but there's a different luxury hybrid I'd buy in the Helix sale

The 4th of July fireworks have started early at Helix, where we're celebrating 27% off all Helix mattresses with code TOMS27. Side sleepers, now's the chance to save on the top-rated Midnight Luxe mattress.

I've been hands-on with the Helix Midnight Luxe and agree with our lead tester's assessment: the plush cushioning is just like a "beautifully cool marshmallow."

We rate it among the best mattresses we've tested and while the premium price tag makes it an investment, it's one we think your sleep will thank you for.

27% off at Helix is perhaps the biggest mattress sales we've seen this month and an early contender for the best 4th of July deal — here's my top pick to browse today.

Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress: twin was $1,436 now $1,048.28 at Helix

The Helix Midnight Luxe is almost the perfect side sleeper bed — no wonder we crowned it the best mattress for side sleepers. Our lead tester has spent months using it for our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review (including several weeks on the recently revamped model) and she loves its combination of plush pressure relief and full-body support. As does her husband, a back sleeper who finds the Midnight delivers ample lumbar support. And thanks to the highly-rated motion isolation, they can toss and turn without bothering the other. If you're worried about the summer heat we suggest adding the GlacioTex cover and with 27% off using code TOMS27, it's the perfect time to make the upgrade. A queen has been reduced to $1,751.03 (from $2,398.66) without the cover and $1,933.04 with it. Our review: ★★★★½

User score: ★★★★½ (7,500+ reviews)

'Blissful pressure relief' — but a different Helix has caught my eye

You can save 27% sitewide in the Helix mattress sale with our TOMS27 code in a deal that's almost as good as the Memorial Day saving. (For Memorial Day, Luxe and Elite mattresses also came with a free gift.)

This is likely the best Helix deal we'll see this side of Labor Day — and possibly the best offer until Black Friday. So if you want the 'blissful pressure relief' and 'robust contouring support' of the Helix Midnight Luxe, we recommend taking advantage of the discount.

But while I liked the cushioned Midnight Luxe, it's another of the best hybrid mattresses I'll be adding to my own cart: the Dusk Luxe.

From the same collection as the Midnight Luxe, the Dusk Luxe features the same tall build (13.5 inches, to be precise), thick foams, and zoned springs of its compatriot.

However, the Dusk Luxe uses a responsive support foam to create a mattress that's cushioned without the sink-in feel of softer beds.

As a stomach sleeper, this is perfect for me. I spent a week on the Dusk Luxe and despite a lingering case of jet lag I slept like a baby and woke up fresh each morning.

And it's not just one of the best mattresses for stomach sleepers; back sleepers should find it comfortably supportive as well.