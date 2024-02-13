I’m a sleep writer and this is the luxury mattress I'd buy in Presidents’ Day sales

Luxury mattress brand Stearns & Foster has launched its official Presidents’ Day sale, which means you can now save up to $400 on one of my favorite luxury beds — the Stearns & Foster Lux Estate. This hefty discount means you can buy a queen size Estate Lux for $2,599 (was $2,999) at Stearns & Foster , plus you'll get a free luxury bedding bundle worth $279.

As a sleep writer, I know how adequate shut-eye impacts our overall health. Naturally, the best mattress for quality sleep will be the one that better supports your particular sleep needs and body. In my opinion, the Stearns & Foster Estate Lux is one of those mattresses. It uses speciality materials like Tempur-Indulge memory foam and cutting edge cooling technology to relieve pressure and regulate in-bed temperature.

While it's usually expensive, this month's Presidents’ Day mattress sales have cut up to $400 off the Lux's price tag. Plus, the savings continue with a free bedding bundle worth $279. Stearns & Foster mattresses also come on a 90-day sleep trial and with a 10 year warranty and free White Glove Delivery, which includes removal of your old bed. Here's what you need to know...

The Lux Estate by Stearns & Foster

Was: From $2,899

Now: From $2,499

Saving: Up to $400 off + free bedding at Stearns & Foster Summary: If you’ve ever wondered what you get for your money when you purchase a premium mattress, the short answer is - the best. The memory foam layers inside the Stearns & Foster Lux Estate have been crafted by the sleep scientists at Tempur-Pedic, which work to provide enhanced pressure relief, which is what makes it one of the best luxury mattresses on the market. Support is delivered by the brand’s own IntelliCoil innersprings, while the cool-to-the-touch and breathable Tencel cover has been designed to wick away moisture and ensure temperatures are regulated beautifully. Meanwhile, the Tempur-Indulge memory foam cradles your sleeping style, while providing deep pressure relief across the main impacts of the body. Like the Saatva Classic, which we rate as the best mattress in the word (read why in our Saatva Classic mattress review ), you can choose between three different firmness levels, which means it suits a wide range of sleeping styles. We’d recommend the Pillow Top Medium for sleepers of an average body weight and who move between different sleeping positions. If you weigh under 150lbs and sleep on your side, get the Pillow Top Soft. If you weigh over 250lbs or sleep on your stomach or back, consider the Pillow Top Firm to keep you on top of the mattress and to stop your spine from dipping. Price history: Historically, savings from Stearns & Foster usually come by way of a $300 off visa gift card and a discount on the MSRP. However, we think that a saving of up to $400 on the MSRP plus a bedding bundle worth $279, which includes two pillows and a 100% cotton sheet set, is better value. Will we see prices fall further the closer we get to Presidents’ Day? We doubt it. Shipping takes between 2-3 weeks, but could take longer the closer to Presidents’ Day that you buy it. Benefits: Free white glove delivery | 90 day trial | 10 year warranty

How to choose a luxury mattress

Investing in a luxury bed is an exciting purchase, but it's also one that requires a bit of consideration too. Think carefully about what works (and what doesn't) when it comes to your existing sleep setup. If you currently often wake up hot, for instance look for a mattress that excels in temperature regulation, like the best cooling mattresses. If you find that you're often startled awake by your partner, a mattress with strong motion isolation can help with that.

Seeking out a mattress with a lengthy sleep trial will give you plenty of time to establish if the mattress you've purchased is right for your sleep style. Nectar, DreamCloud and Saatva all offer 365 night sleep trials. Saatva and Stearns & Foster will also include free White Glove Delivery, which includes the set up and delivery of your new mattress, plus the removal of your old one.