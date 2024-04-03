I'm a mattress writer — the 3 best cheap queen beds on sale today from just $399

If you're shopping for an inexpensive queen mattress, you're in luck as there are some great sales taking place right now. My top pick will save you up to 50% off at DreamCloud Sleep, where you can buy a queen size DreamCloud mattress for just $665 (was $1,332).

That's the best price I've seen since Presidents' Day, plus you'll get free shipping, a lifetime warranty and a year's sleep trial. I think that's superb value for people searching for an inexpensive mattress to give them hotel quality vibes at home for less.

The DreamCloud is one of the best mattresses of 2024 and our experts rate it highly for its superb pressure relief and back support. But there's more to this month's mattress sales than The DreamCloud alone – here are my top three inexpensive queen mattress deals to shop now...

1. Cocoon by Sealy Chill: <a href="https://cocoonbysealy.sjv.io/c/221109/1070817/13725?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cocoonbysealy.com%2Fmattress%2Fchill%2F" data-link-merchant="cocoonbysealy.sjv.io"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,079 now $699 for a queen at Cocoon by Sealy

One of the best all-foam mattresses for keeping you cool, our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/cocoon-chill-memory-foam-mattress" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="cocoonbysealy.sjv.io"" target="_blank">Cocoon Chill Memory Foam mattress review found the mattress to be supportive with great temperature control. While its cooling tech may not be as cutting edge as the more expensive cooling beds, it's still outstanding value for money considering it's one of the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-cooling-mattress" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="cocoonbysealy.sjv.io"">best cooling mattresses around. The 35% off discount plus free bedding bundle is the standard Cocoon by Sealy deal, and the extras are also consistently good: 100-night trial, free shipping and a 10-year warranty.

2. Siena Memory Foam Mattress: <a href="https://siena.sjv.io/c/221109/1226250/15153?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sienasleep.com%2Fmattress" data-link-merchant="siena.sjv.io"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $799 now $399 for a queen at Siena Sleep

Rated number one in our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-budget-mattress" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="siena.sjv.io"">best cheap mattress guide, the Siena Mattress is fantastic value for money every month. As we explain in our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/siena-memory-foam-mattress" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="siena.sjv.io"">Siena memory foam mattress review, this all-foam bed has excellent edge support and good temperature relief, making it ideal for back or stomach sleepers in need of a cool bed that's also easy to get in and out of. Monthly <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/deals/siena-mattress-deals" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="siena.sjv.io"">Siena mattress sales will get you a queen size Siena Mattress for just $399 (was $799), with a 180-night sleep trial, 10-year warranty and free shipping and returns.

3. The DreamCloud: <a href="https://dreamcloudsleep.xuok.net/c/221109/473934/8339?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dreamcloudsleep.com%2Fmattress" data-link-merchant="dreamcloudsleep.xuok.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,332 now $665 for a queen at DreamCloud

The DreamCloud Sleep 50% off sale is still running, meaning you can buy a queen size DreamCloud Hybrid for just $665. That's a fantastic price for one of the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-hybrid-mattress" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="dreamcloudsleep.xuok.net"">best hybrid mattresses of this year. Our expert testers were impressed with the breathable, luxurious feel and the support it offers, while couples should fare well with the strong motion isolation. You can read our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/dreamcloud-mattress" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="dreamcloudsleep.xuok.net"">DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress review for our full testing data.

What is the average price of a queen mattress?

The average cost of the best queen mattresses is around $1,000, which we consider to be in the mid-range price tier. The best luxury mattresses usually cost around $1,500 for a queen bed, but there are still top-rated queen mattress for under $800. Regular discounts also mean you can get a good-quality, inexpensive queen mattress for even less, with well-known all-foam beds dropping to around $650.