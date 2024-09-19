Hurry! Save over $500 on this top hybrid mattress — perfect for side sleepers

Eco-conscious mattress brand Leesa is running an extended Labor Day sale, offering big savings on its quality mattress for side sleepers and couples. Today, you can save up to $575 on the Sapira Hybrid at Leesa, plus you’ll get two free pillows and the chance to get an ultra cool mattress protector and bed base at discounted rates.

Just beaten by our top picks in this year’s best mattress guide for all sleepers and budgets, we still recommend the Sapira Hybrid as a top quality mattress on the market.

With terrific motion control, a medium-firm sleep feel and cradling comfort, the Leesa Sapira takes a spot in this year's best mattress for side sleepers guide, especially for those who share their bed with a partner or pet. Now there's a chance to purchase this mattress for just $1,011, and we think it's a deal worth taking advantage of.

Leesa Sapira Hybrid Mattress

Was from: $1,349

Now from: $1,011

Saving: up to $575 at Leesa Mattress summary: The Leesa Sapira hybrid is the brand's best-selling mattress. Our tester, a combination sleeper, for the Leesa Sapira hybrid mattress review commends the mattress for its exceptional alignment and comfort when sleeping on their side and back. They reported adequate nestling upon contact without too much of a ‘sinking in’ feeling and a good balance of contouring and responsiveness throughout the night, helping them sleep peacefully. After thorough testing, our review panel gauged a 6.5 out of ten firmness rating. While the Leesa Sapira hybrid’s temperature regulation isn’t exceptional, the mattress is cool to touch and breathable, so it shouldn’t bother most sleepers. Ultimately, motion isolation and contouring comfort were the standout features of this mattress. Therefore, we recommend it for light-average weight side sleepers who need more pressure relief around their shoulders and hips, as well as back sleepers who need good lumbar support, and co-sleepers who fall into these categories. You can now get a queen size for $1,499 (was $1,999) — a great price for a premium hybrid mattress. You can also expect a discount on Leesa’s ultra cool mattress protector and bed bases if you purchase them alongside the Sapira hybrid mattress. Benefits: 100-night sleep trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping Price history: Admittedly, the current 25% off is not quite the strongest discount we’ve seen on the Leesa Sapira Hybrid, even though you do get two free pillows worth $149 (there was 30% off in the Memorial Day sales this year). But it is a strong saving in between major sale events. If you want the best price possible on this mattress, we’d recommend waiting for the Black Friday sales at the end of November – the best time to buy a new mattress. That said, if you’re in the market for a quality mattress with a decent discount right now, this is it.

What are the benefits of a hybrid mattress?

Made from a combination of coils and memory foam, hybrid mattresses give you the best of both worlds. You get the responsive support of a traditional innerspring mattress, coupled with the cushioning comfort of a foam or latex mattress. The best hybrid mattresses offer exceptional pressure relief and breathability.

The soft foam sleep surface contours to the curves of your body to relieve pressure points, while the springs offer support for the lumbar spine and responsiveness to keep motion transfer to a minimum.

Hybrid mattresses benefit hot sleepers as they tend to have better temperature regulation than all-foam mattresses. This is because the springs encourage airflow and prevent overheating.

With a mixture of benefits due to their combination of materials, hybrid mattresses suit a range of sleep styles, making them good mattresses for combination sleepers and couples who sleep in different positions.