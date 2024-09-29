DreamCloud launches flash memory foam mattress sale — the 3 best deals to shop

DreamCloud Sleep is running a big flash sale on all of its memory foam mattresses for this weekend only. Whilst all models are usually up to 50% off, today you can save an extra $100 on every all-foam DreamCloud. That means you can now buy The DreamCloud memory foam from $249 at DreamCloud, with a queen size discounted to $665 – we've never seen it this cheap.

The DreamCloud is one of the top recommendations in our guide to the best mattress of 2024 for all budgets and sleepers, offering hotel-style luxury for a modest price. Our mattress experts recommend the DreamCloud memory foam as a good fit for side sleepers, as there's enough sink-in contouring here to cradle the hips, shoulders and knees – all pressure points when side sleeping.

So if you’ve been waiting to buy a DreamCloud memory foam mattress, now is the time as we don’t expect to see a better price with than you'll get in this new DreamCloud mattress sale. All mattresses come with a year's sleep trial, lifetime warranty, and free shipping and returns too.

The top 3 deals to shop in today's flash sale

1. The DreamCloud memory foam mattress: worth $934 from $249 at DreamCloud

The DreamCloud original Memory Foam Mattress is the cheapest memory foam mattress the company offers, yet it doesn't skimp on features. You'll still get the seven layers of foam that contour to the body and help relieve aches and pains, and a base layer that absorbs movement. (You can read more about it in our guide to what is the DreamCloud memory foam mattress.) This weekend a queen size drops to $665 (worth $1,387), which is $100 cheaper than the price we normally see it on sale for and we don't expect it to drop any lower during October's Prime Day mattress deals.

2. DreamCloud Premier memory foam mattress: worth $1,116 from 649 at DreamCloud

The Premier version of the DreamCloud Memory Foam adds an extra inch in height (13" tall vs 12" for the standard model). This extra inch is made from therapeutic gel memory foam layer, making it the better choice for people dealing with painful joints and who need deeper pressure relief than the standard DreamCloud memory foam. A queen size costs $949 (worth $2,233) in today's sale.

3. DreamCloud Premier Rest memory foam mattress: worth $1,474 from $949 at DreamCloud

The Premier Rest is DreamCloud's most luxurious memory foam mattress in a box. It's the best choice of the three for people who overheat during sleep, as it's designed with cooling gels and foams to wick away heat and sweat, helping you to sleep comfortably through the night. It is more expensive though, with a queen size discounted to $1,299 (worth $2,076) in today's flash sale.

When is a good time to buy a DreamCloud mattress?

When it comes to mattresses, the Black Friday mattress deals at the end of November tends to see the deepest discounts, along with other major sales dates like President’s Day and Labor Day.

However, DreamCloud has been running an up to 50% off discount since last October, and it's unlikely that the brand will offer anything more than the current $100 off in addition to the up to 50% off sale.