Don’t let the Labor Day sales pass without shopping for a new hybrid mattress — here’s what to look for

This year's Labor Day sales provide the perfect opportunity to buy a hybrid mattress. Offering balanced support and comfort, these beds aren't the cheapest — and that's why you should be looking out for a bargain this weekend.

In this year's best mattress guide, you'll find plenty of hybrid beds. These mattresses are a great investment, as they combine the support and ventilation of coils and springs with the cushioning comfort of foam.

However, not all hybrid mattresses are worth it, which is why we've rounded up the top five things every high-quality hybrid bed should have. Plus, we've included the top three hybrid mattress deals to shop in this year's Labor Day mattress sales to save you hunting for the perfect bed.

Today's top deals on popular mattresses

What is a hybrid mattress?

A hybrid mattress is a any bed that contains both foam (usually memory foam or latex foam) and coils or springs. These mattresses have a top cover and a bottom cover, and usually begin with a pillow top. Comfort layers of foam usually sit on top of a tier of coils, which adds sturdy support and breathability.

The top 5 things to look for in a hybrid mattress this Labor Day

1. A height of at least 10 inches

Wondering how thick a mattress should be? Unless you have mobility issues, you should always look for a hybrid mattress that's at least 10 inches tall. A mattress that's 10 to 12 inches tall is standard for hybrid mattresses as this height accommodates most adults and sleep styles.

Any thinner than 10" thick and the bed will only be suitable for children and people with mobility issues. You can even go thicker than 12 inches, especially if you're a plus-sized adult, share a bed, or enjoy sleeping on your side.

2. Breathable cover

As most hybrid mattresses contain memory foam (which can have heat-trapping tendencies), it's important to look for a hybrid mattress with cooling features. Luckily, hybrid mattresses tend to sleep cooler than all-foam beds, as their spring or coils boost airflow for enhanced breathability.

However, a lot of hybrid mattresses also have other cooling features, such as a gel or copper-infused foam and a breathable cover. Breathable covers are made from light, moisture-wicking materials such as organic cotton, organic wool, and cashmere.

3. An at-home sleep trial

When buying a hybrid mattress online, always check that it comes with an at-home sleep trial, preferably one that lasts more than 30 nights. These trials allow you to literally sleep on your purchase, giving you enough time to figure out whether you want to keep or return your new hybrid mattress.

The average sleep trial lasts around 100 nights, but some brands such as Saatva offer trials that last a whole year.

4. A warranty of at least 10 years

All hybrid mattresses usually come with a mattress warranty. A mattress warranty covers you against manufacturing defects, but some warranties are better than others.

The length of a mattress warranty is a good indication of how long your mattress is expected to last before needing to be replaced. Most warranties last around 10 years, as this is the average lifespan of a hybrid bed. To find out more about mattress warranties, visit our complete guide to how mattress warranties work

5. Individually wrapped coils

All hybrid mattresses will have one or two tiers of coils or springs to provide support, responsiveness, and breathability. However, a lot of the best hybrid mattresses have individually wrapped coils as opposed to the traditional innerspring design which features interconnected coils

Individually wrapped coils (also known as pocketed coils) are coils or springs that are individually encased in fabric so they are not interconnected, which means better motion isolation for bed-sharing couples.

Top 3 Labor Day hybrid mattress deals

2. Signature Hybrid: was from $665 now from $465.50 at Brooklyn Bedding

Our Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid mattress review praised this flagship bed for its multiple size and firmness options, good motion isolation, and supportive and bouncy feel. Extras include a 120-night sleep trial, 10-year warranty, and free shipping. However, like the Saatva Classic, there is a $99 return fee.