Beautyrest's best-selling luxury hybrid drops to just $799 for a queen at Mattress Firm

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to buy a Beautyrest mattress for less, now is the time as today you can save 42% on the Beautyrest PressureSmart mattress at Mattress Firm. This discount reduces the price of queen to $799.99 (was $1,399.99), which is a great value for a luxury hybrid bed-in-a-box.

Many of the top-rated options in our best mattress of 2024 guide are luxury hybrids, but they normally cost a lot more than $799 for a queen (the average price of this year's best hybrid mattresses is $1,399 for a queen on sale). However this Mattress Firm discount only applies to the Beautyrest PressureSmart in a firm feel.

So if you want a softer Beautyrest mattress, you're better off buying direct from the brand as there you can choose between four different firmness levels — Plush, Medium, Firm and Extra Firm, as well as two options to upgrade to a pillow top. However, you'll have to pay full MSRP for those customizable options.

Beautyrest PressureSmart Mattress Firm

Was from: $999.99

Now from: $599.99

Saving: Up to $650 at Mattress Firm



Summary: Like the beds within our best luxury mattress guide, the Beautyrest PressureSmart mattress contains design features that intend to elevate your sleep experience. In this case, it's the inclusion of CarbonBoost foam, which is sewn into the cover of the mattress. This is designed to provide immediate pressure relief as soon as you lie on the mattress, supporting the body around the main pressure points of the neck, shoulders, back and hips. It's 11 inches tall, contains a pocketed coil system for enhanced motion isolation and a gel-infused cover to help keep hot sleepers cool. As a brand, Beautyrest are big on customizable features but although this mattress is available in a range of firmness options, this Mattress Firm sale is only eligible on the Beautyrest PressureSmart in a firm tension. That means it's best suited to back and stomach sleepers, while side sleepers will likely find it to be too firm.



Benefits: 120 night trial | Free shipping|10 year warranty



Price history: The Beautyrest PressureSmart sits at the lower end of Beautyrest's pricing structure and is often excluded from sale events. While we'd almost always advise shopping directly from the manufacturer in order to obtain the best benefits (in this case it's Beautyrest's free white glove delivery service), you'll get the same warranty period and a marginally longer sleep trial by buying from Mattress Firm, not to mention the exceptional saving.

