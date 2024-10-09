Ask a Sleep Coach: Top 3 mattresses to buy in the Prime Day deals
Save up to $1,500 on a top-rated mattress in today's Prime Day sales, approved by a sleep coach
Amazon has launched its October Prime Day sales and it features some solid deals on mattresses bedding, and other sleep accessories. While Prime Day hasn't always delivered the strongest discounts on mattresses, right now you can save up to $1,500 on the Leesa Legend Hybrid at Amazon.
If you need some guidance on how to pick your next mattress, certified sleep coach Claire Davies has this advice: "When choosing the best mattress for you, think about the position you sleep in, any health issues that impact your sleep quality, and your weight. Generally, lighter bodies are comfier on softer mattresses, with medium-firm suiting average size people, and firmer mattresses being supportive enough for heavy people."
The Amazon October Prime Day mattress deals are live today, and we're already seeing better discounts compared to July Prime Day. These are the three best deals, as recommended by our resident sleep coach...
Sleep Coach approved: Top 3 mattresses to buy in the Prime Day deals
1. Nectar Memory Foam Mattress Queen: was from $899 $551.65 at Amazon
If you're looking for an affordable memory foam mattress, this queen size bed from Nectar is a great choice. It features cooling technology and good support for back and side sleepers. This is an older model than what's sold on the Nectar storefront, but it's also over $100 cheaper. This purchase benefits from a 365-night trial and a forever warranty.
What our sleep coach says: "The Original Nectar is a great memory foam mattress for back and stomach sleepers thanks to its firmer feel that keeps you on top of the mattress to prevent dipping in your spine. That also makes it a good choice for people with back pain. Hot sleepers should be comfy on the Nectar too, because it dissipates heat well."
2. The DreamCloud Premier Hybrid King: was from $1,149 now $976.65 at Amazon
This sink-in memory foam mattress is perfect for sleepers who like to feel cosy and cradled. With a height of 14", it has a luxurious feel for less than $1,000. Our mattress tester loved it, praising its cloud-like comfort and cooling in our DreamCloud Premier Hybrid review. A queen size typically sells for $1,099, so this saving is definitely worth considering. You'll benefit from a 365-night trial and forever warranty with this purchase.
What our sleep coach says: “I love The DreamCloud – it’s ideal for people wanting a luxury hotel-style mattress without the luxury price tag. Like the Nectar above The DreamCloud is on the firmer side of medium-firm to begin with, but break it in and this is one of the comfiest mattresses in a box you’ll ever sleep on.”
3. Leesa Legend Hybrid 12” King: was from $1,952.87 now $1,494.35 at Amazon
The Leesa Legend is an excellent mattress for those suffering from shoulder pain, offering a plush feel without sink-in. The Leesa Legend Hybrid is currently $2,399 (with a $600 saving), so this is an incredible saving on a high-end mattress. It benefits from a 100-night trial.
What our sleep coach says: “This is a fantastic price on a well-rated luxury hybrid mattress for side and back sleeping. The Leesa Legend has a similar feel to our top hybrid mattress of the year, the Saatva Classic, but undercuts it quite a bit thanks to this Prime Day deal. Pick the Leesa Legend if you want a back-friendly, responsive and pressure-relieving mattress that sleeps fairly cool too.”
Jack Ridsdale is a Sleep Deals Writer at Tom's Guide. His role includes finding and reporting on the latest deals, sales, and reductions on mattresses, bedding, and other sleep tech items. Jack is interested in the links between sleep and wellbeing, and technology's ability to bridge that gap. His other interests include live music and gaming.