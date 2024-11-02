5 queen size mattress sales we'd shop this weekend — just $599 for a Nectar Classic and more

This weekend is a fantastic time to shop for your next queen size mattress, with top-rated brands including Nectar, DreamCloud, and Brooklyn Bedding running up to 50% off sales. The best deal is at Nectar Sleep where you can buy a queen size Nectar Classic for $599 – that's the lowest price we’ve seen this memory foam mattress sell for, and the sale is live today through Monday 4th November only.

When choosing the best mattress for your sleep needs, firmness, support, comfort, and pressure relief are crucial to helping you feel comfortable enough to sleep well. And while price shouldn't be the sole factor in which bed you choose, it is an important factor. Luckily, if you're shopping for a good deal on a top-rated queen size mattress this weekend then you're in luck, as there are some very good mattress sales live right now.

These include up to 50% off at DreamCloud, and 30% off at Brooklyn Bedding to mark the forthcoming Veterans Day. Some of these are early Black Friday mattress deals with prices to match what we saw during last year's major holiday sale. Here are the five queen mattress sales we'd shop this weekend...

1. Nectar Classic Memory Foam mattress

Price of a queen on sale: $599

Discount: Up to 50% off at Nectar Sleep Summary: The Nectar Classic is rated as this year’s best memory foam mattress thanks to its superior support and comfort provided by three layers of foam. It has a 12-inch profile, with 1-inch of pressure-relieving foam, a 3-inch responsive support layer, and an 8-inch foundational foam layer designed to make the mattress stable and absorb motion. Our lead tester for our Nectar Classic Memory Foam mattress review rated the feel at a 7/10 on the firmness scale, and reported it to be one of the most comfortable options for side sleeping, as well as providing enough support for stomach sleeping. Nectar has dropped the price of a queen size mattress to its lowest price yet in today’s Nectar mattress sale, making it just $599. We don’t expect the price to get any cheaper so we recommend buying before the sale ends on Monday 4th November. Price history: We’re used to seeing generous discounts from Nectar, especially during major sale events. However, this new flash sale has dropped the queen size Classic mattress to the lowest price we’ve ever seen. While we expect the Nectar Black Friday sale to deliver discounts on all four mattresses in the range, we don't expect to see a lower price than this for the queen size Classic.



Benefits: Year's trial | Forever warranty | Free shipping

2. Nolah Evolution 15 mattress

Price of a queen on sale: $2,499

Discount: 35% off plus free pilllows at Nolah



Summary: This luxury hybrid mattress has an impressive seven layers of specialist foam and Tri-Zone coils to provide maximum comfort and support. The first layer is a cooling quilted euro topper designed to draw heat away from the body and contour to every sleeping position. After this is CoreComfort Foam, Transition Foam, stabilizing foam, and zoned AirFoam, making this mattress excel in lumbar support and cradling comfort. The layer of coils results in targeted pressure relief, and our tester for the Nolah Evolution mattress review found that this support was particularly noticeable when sleeping on their back. However, our lead tester tried the luxury firm option and found it was too firm for side sleepers, so those who tend to sleep on their sie might benefit from choosing the plush option. It also comes in a firm option, suitable for back and stomach sleepers, and those of a heavier weight. With the current sale, you can get a queen size Nolah Evolution for $1,624 (was $2,499). Be aware that you’ll have to pay $99 to return your mattress if it’s not to your liking. Benefits: 120-night trial | Free shipping | Lifetime warranty Price history: A queen size luxury mattress for $1,624 is a decent deal. However, it’s not the lowest price we've seen this year – that $1,524 for a queen in February. If you need a new mattress right now then this is a deal worth taking advantage of. But if you’re happy to wait, your best bet is holding off for the Nolah Black Friday mattress deals .

3. Leesa Sapira mattress

Price of a queen on sale: $1,499

Discount: 25% off at Leesa Summary: We rate the Leesa Sapira as one of this year’s best mattresses in a box for all sleepers. The lead tester for the Leesa Sapira mattress review rated its firmness at about a 6 out of 10, making it ideal for side sleepers but noting that back sleepers and heavier sleepers may find it too soft. However, with 6 layers of dense, high-quality foam, and a layer of over 1,000 individually wrapped coils, this mattress provides exceptional spine alignment, especially when side sleeping, and excellent pressure relief. These layers also contribute to its superior motion isolation, which our reviewers rated 5/5, making it a great option for couples. The current 25% off deal brings the queen size Sapira down to $1,499 (was $1,999). Benefits: 100-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping Price history: $1,499 for a queen is an excellent price for the Leesa Sapira. In fact, it’s better than last year’s Black Friday price which was $1,699, so why wait? We don't expect the price to drop any further in the Leesa mattress sale come Black Friday so you're safe to buy now and not worry about missing out on further discounts.

4. DreamCloud Hybrid mattress

Price of a queen on sale: $665

Discount: Up to 50% off DreamCloud Summary: The 12" seven-layer DreamCloud is the top recommendation in our guide to this year's best hybrid mattresses, scoring a near-perfect 4.5/5 in our in house tests. It starts with a breathable cashmere blend cover that helps keep the mattress fresh for longer. This is followed by three foam comfort layers made with gel-infused foam that contours to the body and helps disperse heat. Beneath this are individually wrapped coils to provide responsive and targeted support and pressure relief, which the testers for the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress review saying no matter their weight or sleeping position, they felt cradles and supported night long. The current sale price is one we see often, with a queen costing $665 (was $1,613). Benefits: Year's trial | Forever warranty | Free shipping Price history: The monthly DreamCloud mattress sale has been offering up to 50% off this mattress all year and we doubt it will get any cheaper when this year's official DreamCloud Black Friday deals arrive, so you don’t need to wait until Black Friday and risk potential holiday shipping delays if you want to buy this top-rated mattress in a box. While we see a queen size sell for $665 regularly, it’s still superb value for a hybrid of this quality.

5. Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Hybrid mattress

Price of a queen on sale: $1,585.50

Discount: 30% off at Brooklyn Bedding Summary: This luxury bed from Brooklyn Bedding is a great cooling mattress, making it a good choice for those who sleep hot year round. This mattress comes in three firmness options, including Soft, Medium and Firm. We tested the Medium option in the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe mattress review and found it to be the perfect level of support for side sleeping, moulding to the hips and shoulders to relieve pressure on the key areas of the body. They also found it to suit back sleeping, thanks to the lumbar support from the zoned coil core. Alongside this, the cooling cover, cooling pillow top, and Copperflex foam all work to help sleepers regulate their temperature no matter the weather. A current Veterans Day discount takes 30% off the price, bringing a queen size down to $1,585.50 (was $2,265), and while shipping is free, you can expect a $99 return fee if it’s not the right choice for you. Benefits: 120-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping Price history: We’ve consistently seen 25% off throughout the year from the Brooklyn Bedding mattress sales , and this 30% off for Veterans Day is consistent with the deals we’ve seen around major sales events. We don’t expect the price to drop lower than this for a queen size Aurora Luxe, even for Black Friday, so it’s worth investing now as we don’t know how much longer the sale will last.

Full vs queen size mattress: What’s the difference?

When choosing your next mattress, you may be stuck between a full size mattress vs a queen size mattress . A full size mattress is 75” x 54”, so it’s bigger than a twin and smaller than a queen.

These beds are big enough for couples to share comfortably, and will fit in most bedrooms. However, a queen size is slightly bigger at 80” x 60”. While it’s only 5” bigger on one side and 6” bigger on the other than a twin, this extra room makes a big difference.

Queen size mattresses are the most popular because the extra space makes sharing a bed much more comfortable, and can provide that luxury hotel-style comfort. They are also not as big as a king size, making them more practical for different sized bedrooms. If you share your bed and can afford sizing up, we’d recommend doing so for ultimate comfort.