I'm a deals hunter — 5 queen mattresses under $400 to shop this weekend

At Tom's Guide we're experts at spotting mattress deals, so even though the July 4th and Prime Day sales have come to an end, we've found a saving for every sleep style. Including the Cool Gel all-foam mattress only $348 for a queen at Amazon — perfect for the summer heatwaves.

These budget beds might not have the the durability of the best mattresses we've tested, but they should still deliver sleep comfort. And they all either come from brands we've tried and recommended or have a bucket load of positive customer reviews.

Every mattress in this guide is under $400 for a queen, so if you're looking to spruce up your spare room, these are the best mattress sales to please both your guests and your wallet.

1. Cool Gel 12" Memory Foam Mattress (queen): was $368 now $348 at Amazon

Struggling to sleep in the summer heat? While the budget-friendly Cool Gel Mattress might not have the impressive temperature regulation of our top-rated cooling mattresses, we think it should still help you enjoy a more refreshing night's rest. And it won't break the bank, with a queen now only $348 at Amazon. Reviews indicate the 12" model is on the firm side of medium-firm so if you want something more plush, upgrade to the 14" option, now $509 for a queen (down from $569.)

2. Serta Five Star Tranquility 10" Plush Mattress (queen): was $499 now $374 at Amazon

You'll need an Amazon Prime account to snag this saving but for members, the queen Serta Five Star 10" is now only $374 (and if you aren't a member, we have all you need to know about joining Amazon Prime.) From Serta, the Five Star Mattress uses a multi-layered design to pair support with cushioning. Serta claims this model is 'Plush' which should give it a pressure-relieving feel similar to our favorite mattresses for side sleepers. There are rare savings across the line-up and if you want the true Five Star experience, consider upgrading to the 12" Plush, now $419.30 for a queen (was $599.)

3. Brooklyn Bedding 12" Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress (queen): was $504 now $268 at Walmart

Brooklyn Bedding makes some of the best hybrid mattress we've tested and this budget-friendly model is ideal for a guest room (or a college dorm, if you need a mattress for the kids that are flying the nest.) Reviews suggest the 12" model delivers a medium firmness that should suit back and side sleepers. If you have a bigger budget, the Brooklyn Bedding CopperFlex mattress line-up will deliver better durability. But for an affordable sleep solution, this is a bargain at $268 for a queen.

4. EGOHOME 12" Memory Foam Mattress (queen): was $429.99 now $329 at Amazon

We recently got our hands on this bed and our EGOHOME Black Memory Foam Mattress review team agreed the body-hugging comfort could rival some of the best memory foam mattresses we've tested, particularly for side sleepers. While it was slightly cheaper during Amazon Prime Day (when we saw a queen drop to $311), with a less than $20 price difference we still think this is an impressive deal and worth taking advantage of.