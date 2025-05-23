Sleep better for less — 5 queen mattresses under $700 I’d buy in Memorial Day sales

The Memorial Day mattress sales 2025 are well underway and I've found the best deals under $700 for a queen, including our favorite mattress in a box for only $649 at DreamCloud.

What can a budget of $700 get you when mattress shopping? Quite a lot, actually, although at this price point you'll struggle to find specialist or organic mattresses (but we have spotted a queen latex mattress for $558 at Walmart.)

Our expert tested and recommended best mattress guide includes a bed for every budget and here I've rounded up all the biggest deals under $700 for a queen mattress to browse today.

And with mattress tariffs likely to bring price hikes this summer, now is the time to get the most out of your budget.

4. Siena 10" Memory Foam Mattress: queen was $349 now $278 at Amazon

At $278 for a queen the Siena is down to the lowest price we've seen, which is particularly impressive when you consider it's a budget-friendly mattress even at full price. You can learn why this is our favorite cheap mattress in our Siena Memory Foam Mattress review but the headline is that it delivers exceptional support from head to toe (although if you have more to spend, upgrading to the Nectar Classic is likely to result in a longer lasting mattress.) The 180-night sleep trial and 10-year warranty are the cherries on top. Our review: ★★★★

User score: ★★★★½ (540+ reviews)

5. Allswell Organic Mattress: queen was $647 now $558 at Walmart

This is an unusual saving: a queen-size latex hybrid mattress for under $700. $558, to be precise. Latex, often found in the best organic mattresses, is known for its buoyant feel and responsive pressure relief: when you move, the foams move quickly to keep you cradled. Walmart, the brand behind Allswell, has spoken about potential price increases due to mattress tariffs and with the Allswell Organic in a clearance sale, we doubt you'll see a price this good again. A 10-year warranty is included but be aware it doesn't appear to come with a trial. User score: ★★★★½ (90+ reviews)

More top sales to consider