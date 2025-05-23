Sleep better for less — 5 queen mattresses under $700 I’d buy in Memorial Day sales
Mid-range mattress deals for every sleep style, from Nectar, DreamCloud, Allswell and more
The Memorial Day mattress sales 2025 are well underway and I've found the best deals under $700 for a queen, including our favorite mattress in a box for only $649 at DreamCloud.
What can a budget of $700 get you when mattress shopping? Quite a lot, actually, although at this price point you'll struggle to find specialist or organic mattresses (but we have spotted a queen latex mattress for $558 at Walmart.)
Our expert tested and recommended best mattress guide includes a bed for every budget and here I've rounded up all the biggest deals under $700 for a queen mattress to browse today.
And with mattress tariffs likely to bring price hikes this summer, now is the time to get the most out of your budget.
1. DreamCloud Classic Hybrid Mattress: queen $649 at DreamCloud
Our top-rated mattress in a box, the DreamCloud Hybrid is a mid-range mattress that delivers the comfort and support of a more expensive model. Our DreamCloud mattress review team recommend it for back and side sleepers, although it can take a few weeks to break in the contouring foams; be patient, with a 365-night trial there's ample time to test it out. The DreamCloud mattress sale is nothing new for Memorial Day but the price is pretty special anyway at $649 for a queen. A lifetime warranty is also included.
2. Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress: queen $649 at Nectar
Nectar's flagship all-foam bed rates among our favorite memory foam mattresses, particularly for back and combi sleepers (those who change position frequently in the night.) It doesn't have the body-hugging feel of a softer foam mattress (you'll need to upgrade to the Nectar Premier for that) but in our Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress review we praised the full-body support and breathable feel. At $649 the Classic is excellent value and comes with a 365-night trial and lifetime warranty. It's been a long time since we've seen a better Nectar mattress sale, so you can shop now with confidence.
3. Leesa Studio Mattress: queen was $799 now $559 at Leesa
The most affordable option in the Leesa mattress line-up, when we got hands-on with the Leesa Studio mattress we called it a "great budget alternative to a Tempur-Pedic mattress" thanks to it's slow-moving, body-hugging foams. It also delivers exceptional motion isolation, so if your restless partner is keeping you up, this mattress can halt the sleep divorce without breaking the budget. The 30% off deal is a step-up from the usual Leesa mattress sale and knocks a queen down to $559 (was $799.) You'll also get a free bedding set, plus a lifetime warranty and 100-night trial, to sweeten the deal.
User score: ★★★★½ (80+ reviews)
4. Siena 10" Memory Foam Mattress: queen was $349 now $278 at Amazon
At $278 for a queen the Siena is down to the lowest price we've seen, which is particularly impressive when you consider it's a budget-friendly mattress even at full price. You can learn why this is our favorite cheap mattress in our Siena Memory Foam Mattress review but the headline is that it delivers exceptional support from head to toe (although if you have more to spend, upgrading to the Nectar Classic is likely to result in a longer lasting mattress.) The 180-night sleep trial and 10-year warranty are the cherries on top.
5. Allswell Organic Mattress: queen was $647 now $558 at Walmart
This is an unusual saving: a queen-size latex hybrid mattress for under $700. $558, to be precise. Latex, often found in the best organic mattresses, is known for its buoyant feel and responsive pressure relief: when you move, the foams move quickly to keep you cradled. Walmart, the brand behind Allswell, has spoken about potential price increases due to mattress tariffs and with the Allswell Organic in a clearance sale, we doubt you'll see a price this good again. A 10-year warranty is included but be aware it doesn't appear to come with a trial.
User score: ★★★★½ (90+ reviews)
