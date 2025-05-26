How much does a good mattress cost in the Memorial Day sales? Our top 'price vs performance' picks

Memorial Day is here and there are some bargains to be had. Many assume that the more you pay for a mattress, the better it will be. Our favorite budget bed, for example, is the DreamCloud Classic, a hotel-style hybrid mattress with ample support and pressure relief. Today you can save up to 60% on the DreamCloud Classic at DreamCloud with prices from $349. That's superb value.

While it's true that there are some great luxury mattresses out there, decent comfort and support doesn't always come with a high price tag. In fact some of the best mattresses you can buy this year cost around $600-$999 for a queen size in today's Memorial Day mattress sales. They offer everything you need to get a good night's sleep at a reasonable price.

Here are our top picks hitting that sweet spot between performance versus price...

1. DreamCloud Classic (queen): $1,531 $649 at DreamCloud

The DreamCloud is the best mattress in a box you can buy thanks to its excellent performance for the price (it scored the same rating as many luxury beds three times its price). When testing it for our DreamCloud Hybrid mattress review our sleep writers were impressed with the DreamCloud's back and stomach sleeper support, as well as its ability to regulate temperature for cooler sleep. It sits at the top of best hybrid mattress guide for all of those reasons, as well as for offering soothing comfort for aches and pains. This month's DreamCloud mattress sale reduces a queen to $649, which is one of the cheapest prices we've seen this year (it dropped to $599 in a flash sale last month). You'll also get a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free shipping, matching luxury bed benefits.

2. Nectar Classic Memory Foam (queen): $1,598 $649 at Nectar

As with the DreamCloud above, a monthly Nectar mattress sale means you'll pay $649 for a queen most months so while this isn't a new Memorial Day deal, you won't find better value. The testers for our Nectar Classic mattress review praised it for its all-round suppor, excellent motion isolation and edge support, and enough cushioning to soothe tired joints. With a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free shipping, it's no wonder we rated the Nectar Classic as one of the best memory foam mattresses you can buy.

3. Bear Original Mattress (queen): $998 $649 at Bear

In our Bear Original Mattress review most of our testers found it comfortable in all positions after an initial breaking-in period, but we think it's particularly suited to back and stomach sleepers as it offers excellent lumbar support. Motion isolation and edge support are excellent but it's not the coolest mattress out there. The standard version is reduced by 35% in the Memorial Day mattress sales, taking a queen down to $649. You can add in a Celliant cover (designed to help sleep efficiency and cool down the body), but this will take the price up to $844. You'll also get two free pillows, a 120-night trial, lifetime warranty and free shipping.

4. Brooklyn Bedding CopperFlex Pro Hybrid (queen): $1,332 $932.40 at Brooklyn Bedding

We recently finished testing this mattress and in our Brooklyn Bedding CopperFlex Pro mattress review, we praised the bed for its fantastic lumbar support, plush cushioning and fantastic temperature regulation. The Brooklyn Bedding mattress sales usually takes 25% off but this Memorial Day that saving has risen to 30% when you use the code MEMORIAL30. This takes a queen hybrid down to $932.40 (was $1,332) but you can also choose an all-foam version for just $745.50. You'll also get a 120-night trial, lifetime warranty, and free shipping.

5. Avocado Eco Original (queen): $1,399 $1,259.10 at Avocado

The Avocado Eco Original is the brand's cheapest mattress and it does come in at a little over our $999 budget. However, if your heart is set on one of the best organic mattresses out there, this is a great choice. This is a great fit for light and average weight side and back sleepers, with the latex offering plenty of cushioning and soothing of pressure points. Avocado mattress sales aren't that common, so snap up this 10% discount for Memorial Day with code HONOR10. You'll also get a 100-night trial, 10-year warranty and free shipping.

The sweet spot for price versus performance

Spend between $600-$999 on a queen size mattress and you'll get into the sweet spot for decent performance and higher levels of comfort and support than you'll find on a cheaper mattress.

The best mattresses for under $1,000 in a queen size will also offer decent temperature regulation and motion isolation and should appeal to a broad range of sleepers. They may not be the ultimate mattresses to buy, but they represent a sound investment for most sleepers - particularly those looking to upgrade from a cheap mattress.

