Act fast! The Nectar Classic Mattress is now only $297 in huge Prime Day rival sale

I track mattress sales and while, yes, it's Prime Day, the bed deal that's made me sit up and take notice isn't found on Amazon — it's an extra 15% off the Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress at Nectar, reducing a queen to $552.

I've been hands-on with the Nectar Classic and consider it among the best mattresses for all sleep styles. I prioritize support in a mattress and the dense foams of the Nectar Classic made me feel lifted from head-to-toe.

But this is still a foam mattress and the Nectar Classic has a touch of that body-hugging feel you expect from memory foam. It's cozy, if not soft.

With all that said, there are some impressive price drops among the best Amazon Prime Day mattress deals — especially if you're on a tight budget. Still, it's the Nectar price drop I'll be dreaming of tonight.

The biggest Prime Day deal surprise?

Nectar mattress sales have a reputation for being predictable. Part of my job is tracking mattress deals and I see the same Nectar prices month after month (that's not a complaint — the deals are good and I prefer value for money over surprises.)

After a quiet Black Friday and an even quieter Memorial Day — two of the biggest mattress sales events — I didn't expect Nectar to drop a mattress discount for Prime Day.

But this extra 15% off sale knocks the Nectar Classic down to the best price I've seen all year and beats the pre-Black Friday flash sale that impressed me in November.

(Image credit: Future)

I've been hands-on with the Nectar Classic Memory Foam and even at its usual price of $649 for a queen, this mattress is value for money.

The thick foams feel high quality and deliver plenty of support to the spine and shoulders, with just enough give to relieve pressure at the shoulder and hips.

So while I might not be able to predict Nectar sales as well as I thought I could, I still think you should take advantage of this deal — I don't think it will stick around for long.

Looking for something cheaper? Try this...