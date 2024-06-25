5 of the best cooling mattresses in the 4th of July sales — save up to $1,880

Independence Day is just around the corner, signalling the start of summer... and the season of hot, sleepless nights. If you're a hot sleeper, you'll already know how big a part your mattress can play on your overall comfort levels. To help, we've rounded up five of the best cooling mattresses discounted in the 4th of July sales, meaning you can sleep comfortably and coolly all summer long.

After rigorous testing, we're pleased to report that most of the beds included in our best mattress guide boast reliable temperature regulation. However, specialist cooling mattresses can command a higher price tag - which is why we recommend buying one when on sale.

Many mattress brands have already kicked off their 4th July mattress sales, making this the last real opportunity to upgrade your mattress to a cooling one at a discounted price this side of summer - the next major mattress sale isn't until Labor Day in September. So if you’re in the market for a new cooling mattress, we’ve rounded up five of the best deals to shop ahead of 4th of July.

5 top cooling mattresses in the 4th of July sales

1. Casper Snow Max mattress: From $3,135 $2,030 at Casper

Casper recently updated it’s range of mattresses with the Casper Snow Max replacing our former favourite cooling mattress, the Casper Wave Hybrid Snow. This mattress has a medium-soft feel that contours to the curves of your body, making it a great choice for side sleepers. The cooling technology starts with the cover which helps to dissipate heat quickly. During the foam layers it uses Phase Change Material and six HeatDelete bands which will help remove excess heat away from your body, leaving you feeling super cool all night long. Casper's 4th of July sale is a decent 35% off all mattresses which brings a queen Casper Snow Max down to $2,430 (was $3,745), that also includes a 100-night sleep trial, 10-year limited warranty and free delivery.

2. GhostBed Luxe mattress: From $2,595 $1,298 from GhostBed

The GhostBed Luxe tops our best cooling mattress guide, thanks to its cooling credentials combined with outstanding pressure relief for side sleepers in particular. In addition to cooling layers which are used to pull heat away from the body and disperse it in to the air, there’s also the inclusion of the quilted Ghost Ice cover which stays cool to the touch no matter how long you lie on it. During our GhostBed Luxe review, our tester found that GhostBed noted that it was as comfort and support as it was supportive. There's an 50% off at GhostBed right now, bringing the cost of a queen mattress down to a reasonable $1,548 (was $3,095), which includes two free luxury pillows. Perks include a 101-night trial, 25-year warranty and free, fast shipping where you can get your bed within 24 hours.

3. Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress: From $839 $529 at Cocoon By Sealy

The Cocoon by Sealy Chill is one of the best value cooling mattresses that you can buy, all year round. This all-foam mattress uses phase-changing material within the breathable knit cover that keeps this mattress cool to touch and also wicks away moisture. It also uses adaptive high-quality memory foam to cushion pressure points and offer tailored support. During our Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress review our tester rated this mattress a 6.5 out of 10 for firmness and raved about the exceptional motion isolation. The current 35% discount is standard, but is amazing value for such a quality mattress. A queen Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress is now $899 and you get a Sealy Sleep bundle for free worth $179. This mattress also has a 100-night trial, 10-year warranty and free shipping.

4. Sleep Number i8 mattress: From $3,399 $2,379.30 at Sleep Number

If you're looking for a smart bed with advanced cooling technology and customizable firmness options - this is it. The Sleep Number i8 uses a range of sensors to track your sleep process, while layers of foam infused with ceramic gel draws away the heat to keep the sleeper super cool. As you can imagine with such a hi-tech bed it does come with a premium price. However, a Sleep NJumber 4th of July sale sees 30% off taking the cost of a queen to $2,799.30 (was $3,999), which comes with a100-night trial and 15-year warranty. However, it is worth noting that there is a fairly hefty delivery and set up fee, so do take that in to account when looking at any savings.

5. Tempur-Pedic ProBreeze mattress: From $4,099 $2,599 at Tempur-Pedic

Tempur-Pedic say that their ProBreeze mattress sleeps 5º cooler than other Tempur-Pedic mattresses, so you'll never overheat while you sleep. And that's down to the combination of a SmartClimate cover, layers of Tempur PureCool foam, a phase changing material and a layer of ventilated foam to promote good airflow. Right now there's up to $1,000 off the ProBreeze mattress. A queen ProBreeze mattress will cost $4,099 (was $4,599), you’ll also get $300 of free accessories by using the code 300FREE at checkout. Tempur-Pedic offer a 90-night home trial, 10-year warranty and free White Glove delivery.

How to choose the best cooling mattress

Choosing the right cooling mattress for you comes down to several different factors, including your sleep and comfort needs, budget, and the level of cooling you require. Most of the beds in our cooling mattress guide rely on design, cutting edge cooling technology and natural materials to promote airflow and wick away any excess moisture.

While some cooling mattresses rely on phase-changing materials or gel-infused foams, many of the beds in our best organic mattress guide do a good job of regulating temperatures, thanks to the naturally cooling properties of natural materials.

The type of mattress can also affect how cool your mattress sleeps. Memory foam mattress can trap a bit of heat (but certainly not all), while hybrid mattresses tend to sleep cooler, thanks to the added airflow that the coils provide. Ultimately, the best cooling mattress for you will deliver on cooling, comfort and cost.