5 best queen Labor Day mattress deals for back and hip pain — starting from $649

If you’re waking up with hip and back pain then it's a strong sign that you need to replace your mattress. Back and hip pain can be caused by an old or unsupportive mattress, leading to poor sleeping posture and painful, disrupted sleep.

The best mattresses of 2024 cater to a range of ailments and sleep needs, as well almost all budgets. That includes mattresses that provide soothing relief for hip and back pain sufferers, who require a keen blend of pressure-relieving comfort and lumbar support.

Specialist beds can command a higher price tag. However, the upcoming Labor Day mattress sales mean that many leading brands have slashed their MSRPs ahead of the national holiday. We've hunted down 5 of the best queen mattresses currently on sale that we know will provide relief from achy hips and backs (we've tested them all). Each offer something different in terms of spec and relief, so let's take a closer look at each deal.

5 best queenLabor Day mattress deals for hip and back pain sufferers

1. The WinkBed mattress: was from $1,149 now $849 at Winkbeds

The Winkbed tops our list of the best firm mattress offering sleepers a supportive sleep surface with four firmness levels to choose from. During our WinkBed mattress review we tested out the luxury firm option which had zoned support alongside comfortable cushion to suit a range of sleep styles. We are used to seeing an evergreen sale from WinkBed with $300 off being the norm, but this bed remains superb value. Right now a queen size is reduced to $1,499 (was $1,799) for the firm version or $1,699 (was $1,999) for the Plus which is better suited to heavier sleepers who need additional support and a firm surface. The WinkBed also comes with a range of perks including a 120-night sleep trial, lifetime warranty and free shipping.

2. Helix Midnight Luxe: was from $1,373 now $1,030 at Helix Sleep

The Helix Midnight Luxe tops our best mattress for side sleepers guide, thanks to its quilted pillow top that provides sink-in softness. It has a medium-firm tension alongside contouring foam and zoned coil technology for extra lumbar support and pressure relief around the knees, back, hips and shoulders. During our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review, our tester found it handled temperature regulation well. The current 25% off a queen brings the cost down to $1,780 (was $2,373) plus, you get two free pillows worth $150. We have seen discounts reach 30% off during previous sales, so hold out for closer to Labor Day if you want the best possible price. This mattress also comes with 100-night sleep trial, 15 year warranty and free shipping and returns.

3. Nolah Evolution 15” mattress: was from 1,499 now $974 at Nolah

The Nolah Evolution 15” is one of the best mattresses for back pain. It’s deep 15” profile houses five layers of foam and coils to offer comfort and support for a range of sleeping positions including side, back and stomach. It has three firmness options to choose from including plush, luxury firm and firm. It’s also a good choice for hot sleepers as it’s phase-changing ArcticTex fiber topper is cool to the touch. During our Nolah Evolution 15 mattress review, our tester was impressed by the level of pressure relief offered by the luxury firm which has more of a medium-firm feel. Right now there’s a 35% site-wide saving on all mattresses which is an excellent saving. A queen Nolah Evolution is currently $1,624 (was $2,499) and you also get two Nolah pillows worth $149 for free. Perks include 120-night trial, a lifetime warranty and free shipping.

4. Saatva Classic: was from $1,395 now $1,195 at Saatva

The Saatva Classic remains our best hybrid mattress, thanks to its superb build quality, customizable features and comfort levels. In our Saatva Classic mattress review our tester found this a great mattress for back and stomach sleepers but side and combination sleepers will also get a good night’s sleep. Saatva don’t run sales all year long instead holding off for the major sales events like Labor Day and the current $400 off is likely the best discount you’re likely to see until the end of the year. A queen Saatva Classic has $400 off bringing the price to $1,695 (was $2,095). You also get some of the best extras with a 365-night home trial, a lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery.

5. Nectar memory foam mattress: was from $699 now $349 at Nectar Sleep

This all-foam mattress is one of the best mattress in a box beds you can buy not just in terms of value for money but also comfort. It has a medium-firm rating although during our Nectar memory foam mattress review our tester did find it was more on the firm side, which makes it a great choice for back and stomach sleepers. Although side sleepers will benefit from its contouring comfort and exceptional pressure relief. Nectar do have a permanent sale on so you’ll never have to worry about paying full MSRP, although, even at full price these mattresses are outstanding value. A queen Nectar memory foam mattress will cost you just $649 (was $1,099), you also get a 365-night home trial, forever warranty and free shipping.

What is the best type of mattress for back and hip pain?

When it comes to the best type of mattress for back and hip pain, you'll require a bed with a blend of soothing pressure relief and sturdy lumbar support. Often a medium-firm mattress will provide the right combination of comfort and support but your sleep position plays a key role in choosing the right mattress firmness.

A mattress with good pressure relief is essential for side sleepers, where you put most pressure on your neck, shoulders, hips and knees. Typically, memory foam is a really good material for relieving pressure as it offers the right amount of cushioning.

It’s also worth exploring mattresses that offer extra lumbar support, this will help to keep your spine in a neutral position and reduce any strain in the area allowing your muscles to relax.