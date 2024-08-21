5 best Labor Day deals that include free old mattress removal

Buying a new bed is an exciting investment. But you might be left wondering how to get rid of your old mattress. Mattresses can be heavy, bulky and a nightmare to move, especially if you’re on your own.

The good news is there are several brands that offer free old mattress when buying a new bed, including several included in our best mattress of the year buyers guide, which span budgets and sleep specialities. Saatva, Stearns & Foster and Beautyrest and more offer this service for free, so you won’t pay a dime more for having your old mattress taken away when your new bed is delivered.

With the Labor Day mattress sales now in full swing it’s the perfect time to invest in a new mattress. With many brands slashing their prices, you can get a new mattress for less and by opting for a company that offers free mattress removal you’ll make the swap-over process even easier. To help you decide we’ve rounded up five Labor Day deals that include free old mattress removal.

What does free mattress removal mean?

Every mattress has a lifespan, which means eventually you’re going to have to buy a new one. Whilst the prospect of a new mattress is something to look forward to, you are left with the dilemma of how to get rid of your old mattress.

Whilst most mattress brands do offer old mattress removal, it does come at a cost which can push the price of your new mattress up significantly. Nectar and Leesa both charge $199 for this service whilst you can expect to pay GhostBed $279 — if you’re already stretching your budget with your new mattress purchase, this is a cost that you just don’t need.

However, there are some mattress brands that include old mattress removal for free, saving you both time and money. Brands like Saatva, Tempur-Pedic and Cocoon By Sealy include free mattress removal as part of their free white glove delivery service, which also includes taking your new mattress to a room of your choice and removing the packaging so your bed is ready to use.

5 Labor Day deals that include old mattress removal

1. Saatva Classic mattress: was from $1,395 now $1,195 at Saatva

The Saatva Classic is one of the best hybrid mattresses that offers luxurious build quality and comes with customizable features including two height and three firmness levels. In our Saatva Classic mattress review this mattress was found to be ideal for back and stomach sleepers, although side sleepers will still enjoy some comfort. The Labor Day sale sees up to $500 off bringing the cost of a queen down to $1,795 (was $2,095) and perks include a 365-night sleep trial, lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery.

2. Beautyrest Black Hybrid: was from $2,049 now $1,749 at Beautyrest

The Beautyrest Black Hybrid uses premium materials and advanced cooling technology to offer a first-class sleep experience. This mattress has three firmness levels so whatever your sleep style you’re covered. The Labor Day sale from Beautyrest sees up to $300 off, a queen Beautyrest Black Hybrid is $1,899 (was $2,199) for a firm, although if you want plush you’ll be paying slightly more at $2,099 (was $2,399). Also included is 100-night in home trial, a 10 year guarantee and free white glove delivery.

3. Cocoon by Sealy Chill: was from $619 now $399 at Sealy By Cocoon

The Cocoon by Sealy Chill is one of the best cooling mattresses for sleepers who love the feel of memory foam but don’t like the heat. This is a medium-firm mattress and during our Cocoon by Sealy Chill memory foam mattress review our tester found it slightly firmer and perfect for all types of sleeper. There’s a 35% discount and a free sleep bundle so you can get a queen size mattress for $699 (was $1,079). Included is a 100-night trial, 10-year warranty and free white delivery.

4. Stearns & Foster Luxe Estate mattress: was from $3,499 now $2,899 at Stearns & Foster

If you’re looking for an opulent sleep experience then you’ll love the combination of plush pillow-top, TEMPUR-Indulge memory foam and supportive innersprings for exceptional pressure relief. It also has cooling technology perfect for hot sleepers. You can save up to $600 and get a free sleep set this Labor Day, a queen is down to $2,999 (from $3,599), this includes a 90-night sleep trial, 10-year warranty and free white glove delivery.

5. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Breeze mattress: was from $4,099 now $3,599 at Tempur-Pedic

With multiple layers of cooling technology, this mattress is perfect for hot sleepers who crave the contouring comfort that Tempur-Pedic offer. It comes in two firmness levels to suit your perfect sleep style but this mattress will suit you whether you prefer to sleep on your back, stomach or side. Tempur-Pedic don’t run year long sales and their Labor Day discount sees up to $500 off so a Tempur-Breeze queen is $4,099 ($4,599). A 90-night sleep trial, 10-year warranty and free white glove material.

How else to get rid of your old mattress

If you have your eye on a mattress that doesn’t include free mattress removal then there are some other ways that you can dispose of your old bed. If your mattress is in good condition then you could consider donating it to a charity or homeless shelter. You could even consider selling it or giving it away on Facebook MarketPlace or other community selling sites.

If your mattress is old and worn out then you could contact your local city services as some states offer kerbside collection for mattresses, these tend to be on certain days so always check before putting it outside. You could also pay for a removal service who will pick up the mattress and dispose of it safely. There are also mattress recycling facilities where they will arrange to pick up the mattress and repurpose the materials. The final option is to check with your new mattress company, whilst they may not offer free removal service, a lot of companies do offer a paid for service where they’ll remove your old mattress whilst delivering your new one.