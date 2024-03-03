3 best cooling king size memory foam mattresses on sale for under $1,100 this weekend

1. Cocoon by Sealy Chill king size foam mattress

Was: $1,389 for a king size

Now: $874 for a king size

Saving: $515 on a king size at Cocoon by Sealy



Summary: The Cocoon by Sealy Chill is the best memory foam mattress for hot sleepers on a budget thanks to its use of Phase Change material in the cover. This dissipates excess body heat to keep the surface of the mattress feeling cool to the touch, while ensuring the foam has good airflow too. The Chill is a standard 10” high and uses Perfect Fit Memory Foam to contour your body, relieving pressure points. As we noted in our Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress review the edge support could be better – so choose the Siena below if you need a bed that’s easier to get in and out of – but otherwise it’s a decent performer for the smaller price tag. Cocoon by Sealy also throws in free white glove delivery, including removal of your old mattress and base. The Chill is always sold at a great price, with a king reduced to $874 when you use the code EXTRA25 at checkout. You’ll get a free Sealy bedding and pillows bundle too.

Price history: Most months we see a 35% discount on the Cocoon by Sealy Chill, and this weekend you’ll get that plus a free bedding bundle worth up to $199. Even better, you can save an extra 25% on top of the current saving when you add the code EXTRA25 at checkout.

Benefits: 100-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free white glove delivery