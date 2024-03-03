3 best cooling king size memory foam mattresses on sale for under $1,100 this weekend
Prices start from just $499 for a king memory foam mattress for hot sleepers
If you’re shopping this weekend’s sales for a king size memory foam mattress that’s breathable and budget-friendly, you’re in luck as there are three great offers to pick from. Our favorite helps you get a king size Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam Mattress for $874 and you’ll get a free bedding bundle, including cooling pillows and bed sheets, worth $199 too.
It’s a saving we see most months from Cocoon by Sealy, and it’s excellent value considering you get a free premium bedding bundle and free old mattress and base removal too. The Chill is ranked highly in our official guide to the best mattresses for all sleepers, and is a superb pick for hot sleepers on a budget. Here are our top picks of cooling king memory foam mattresses for under $1,100 in this weekend’s sales…
1. Cocoon by Sealy Chill king size foam mattress
Was:
$1,389 for a king size
Now: $874 for a king size
Saving: $515 on a king size at Cocoon by Sealy
Summary: The Cocoon by Sealy Chill is the best memory foam mattress for hot sleepers on a budget thanks to its use of Phase Change material in the cover. This dissipates excess body heat to keep the surface of the mattress feeling cool to the touch, while ensuring the foam has good airflow too. The Chill is a standard 10” high and uses Perfect Fit Memory Foam to contour your body, relieving pressure points. As we noted in our Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress review the edge support could be better – so choose the Siena below if you need a bed that’s easier to get in and out of – but otherwise it’s a decent performer for the smaller price tag. Cocoon by Sealy also throws in free white glove delivery, including removal of your old mattress and base. The Chill is always sold at a great price, with a king reduced to $874 when you use the code EXTRA25 at checkout. You’ll get a free Sealy bedding and pillows bundle too.
Price history: Most months we see a 35% discount on the Cocoon by Sealy Chill, and this weekend you’ll get that plus a free bedding bundle worth up to $199. Even better, you can save an extra 25% on top of the current saving when you add the code EXTRA25 at checkout.
Benefits: 100-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free white glove delivery
2. Siena Memory Foam Mattress
Was:
$999 for a king size
Now: $499 for a king size
Saving: $500 on a king size at Cocoon by Sealy
Summary: The Siena Mattress is a five-layer memory foam bed filled with gel-infused memory foam to contour your curves, plus four inches of support foam. In our Siena Memory Foam Mattress review we awarded the bed high scores for motion isolation and breathability, but the mattress does feel firmer than advertised – we rate it as a 9/10 on the firmness scale and therefore recommend it as an excellent choice for back and stomach sleepers, plus heavier people who weigh over 230lbs. The cover is breathable and the edge support is fantastic, so you’ll be able to maximise your sleeping space here. The sleep trial is longer on the Siena Sleep compared to the Cocoon by Sealy Chill, so you’ll have ample time to test it at home.
Price history: The Siena Mattress is always on sale and this weekend is no exception with up to 50% off. A king size memory foam mattress is reduced to $499 (was $999), which is astoundingly low for a bed made by Resident Home, the company behind The DreamCloud and the Nectar Mattress.
Benefits: 180-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping
3. Layla Memory Foam king size mattress
Was:
$1,249 for a king size
Now: $1,099 for a king size
Saving: $150 on a king size at Cocoon by Sealy
Summary: This is one of the best cooling beds for people who love the contouring feel of memory foam but overheat on traditional all-foam beds. The Layla Memory Foam is relatively unique in that it is a dual-sided mattress – one side is soft, one side is firm. So you can flip the mattress if one side isn’t to your firmness liking. The cooling and comfort come courtesy of copper gel laced through the memory foam, with the feel of the foam changing and becoming firmer or softer depending on the pressure applied. It’s therefore an excellent choice for combi sleepers who switch positions during the night. Copper is a natural heat conductor too, so it will dissipate heat in a similar way to the Siena Memory Foam mattress.
Price history: Layla Sleep often runs online sales, so you can normally save between $100 to $200 depending on the size of the mattress. This weekend there’s $150 off the king size Layla Memory Foam, plus you’ll get two free memory foam pillows worth $218 to boost your value for money. As with the Siena Mattress above, we see this deal regularly so there’s no need to rush to make a decision.
Benefits: 120-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free shipping
Claire Davies is Tom's Guide's mattress expert and main sleep product tester with over 15 years' product review experience, and she is responsible for all mattress and sleep coverage on the site. A qualified journalist, Sleep Editor and Certified Sleep Science Coach, Claire writes about all things related to sleep, from mattress reviews to the latest sleep techniques and research. Claire has interviewed a wealth of experts, from mattress designers and innovators to neuroscientists and doctors of sleep medicine. Before taking on the role of Sleep Editor, Claire worked as Health & Wellness Editor at Top Ten Reviews, and before that was a Senior Content Editor at T3. Claire is super-passionate about how consistent, good quality sleep can boost our physical and mental wellbeing, and would love to hear from PRs and brands regarding sleep products, services and research that can help our readers sleep better than ever.