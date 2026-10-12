I tried CurrentBody's AU$1,360 LED panel for two months and it changed my skin for the better

Over the past 10 months, I've made a serious commitment to improving my skincare routine. From upgrading my products to targeting problem areas and using daily red-light therapy on my face with my Shark CryoGlow mask, the benefits of clear skin have been tenfold.

That said, by focusing on my face and neck, I've missed 90% of my skin — especially key areas that could use some TLC. I didn't know that using blue and red LED light therapy would help my skin concerns — ranging from hyperpigmentation and stretch marks to cellulite — not just on my face.

Enter CurrentBody's LED Light Therapy panel. Priced at AU$1,359.99, CurrentBody's full-body panel features modes designed for anti-ageing, clearing, and skin recovery. Utilising blue and red lights across its settings, the panel holds 544 LED bulbs and can be attached to its accompanying stand, worn directly using the provided straps, or flexibly positioned to wrap around target areas.

The 45cm W x 22cm L x 33cm H panel is larger than most LED face masks — and more expensive — but it promises noticeable results in eight weeks with 3 to 5 weekly sessions of up to 20 minutes.

Raring to go, I unboxed the panel with three main questions in mind for my two-month review period: Would it help clear my skin, could it effectively target specific body areas, and would it justify the price tag? I put it to the test to find out.

How it works

(Image credit: CurrentBody)

Unlike an LED mask, which primarily targets the face, the CurrentBody panel can treat almost any area of the body. Whether you want to focus on your hands, feet, back, or legs, the panel easily adjusts to suit your focus area.

I tested the panel for eight weeks, averaging three sessions per week. Although I initially started with five sessions a week, I dialled back to better accommodate my work-from-home schedule. My primary target areas throughout the trial were my back, shoulders, and upper thighs.

CurrentBody's panel features two primary presets — Anti-Ageing and Clearing — which can both be run on high or low modes. It harnesses four specific light wavelengths: blue (415nm), red (633nm), near-infrared (830nm), and deep near-infrared (1072nm). The Anti-Ageing mode relies primarily on red, near-infrared, and deep near-infrared light to penetrate deeper skin tissue, whereas the Clearing mode uses a blend of blue and red light targeting the upper dermal layers.

Throughout my testing, I opted for the Clearing setting on high mode for all my target areas. According to the manufacturer, this 20-minute session is recommended for both face and body at a minimum distance of 15cm. Eye protection is required when using this setting on the face, and a pair of goggles is included in the box.

For most sessions, I used the provided stand with the device. When targeting my legs, I propped it up on my desk and stood in front of the panel. As for my back, I took turns either wrapping it over my shoulders or using the stand on my desk. I didn't use the included straps, but they were easy to slide on and off the device if you prefer closer proximity.

The results: did it actually work?

Image 1 of 2 Using CurrentBody LED light on my shoulder (Image credit: Tom's Guide / Lucy Scotting) Look at those light bulbs! (Image credit: Tom's Guide / Lucy Scotting) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

As for my results? They speak for themselves: it worked. After consistent use, my skin tone evened out, texture bumps softened, and my cellulite began to fade (even if it did not disappear completely). These findings align with what I've learned from long-term LED therapy: while the first eight weeks lay the groundwork, continuous commitment is key to lasting results.

In terms of time commitment, using the panel was a little bit more taxing than using an LED mask. When wearing a mask, the sessions are typically shorter — around 5 to 7 minutes — and they're often wireless and hands-free, so you can get on with your day.

CurrentBody's panel sessions can last anywhere from 10-20 minutes, and depending on your preferred area, you could be stuck in a particularly uncomfortable position while the lights do their thing.

Sure, it's a sacrifice you might be willing to make, but with my 20-minute sessions, I did miss being able to get on with another task like I would if I were wearing a mask. However, in those instances, you could opt for a lower mode setting that supports skin contact, so you can be mobile or plan your session around staying still, i.e. watching Netflix or answering emails.

Final take

(Image credit: CurrentBody)

In a world muddled with short attention spans and instant gratification, LED therapy is for those with a considerable amount of patience. If you expect clear skin within the first week, light therapy isn't for you. However, if you're in it for the long haul, then you might have more promising results.

At AU$1,360, CurrentBody's panel is an investment in tackling stubborn skin concerns — not a magic wand. If you're ready to trade up to 20 minutes of multitasking or your mornings for real results, it delivers.

Ultimately, its value depends on your commitment. As an extension to an established LED routine or an alternative to expensive clinical visits, the CurrentBody panel makes a compelling case. Without consistency, however, the investment will largely go to waste.

As for my take, I thoroughly enjoyed using CurrentBody's LED panel and was pleasantly surprised by the results. Will I be adding it to my skincare routine? The jury might still be out on whether I'll use it every week, but one thing is certain: skincare shouldn't stop at the neck — and if you're ready to commit the time, your skin will thank you from head to toe.

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