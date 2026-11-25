Black Friday is the one time of year when TV prices pretty much stop making sense, but in a good way. A TV that cost about a month of rent in January is now closer to a nice dinner out, so if you were patient up until this point, it's about to pay off.

I covered Black Friday sales for years, and these days I spend a lot of my time in the lab at Tom's Guide testing the very same TVs that end up in these sales. That combination has made me picky, but has also given me great deal-finding instincts.

If you only have a moment, here are my two favorite Black Friday TV deals I've seen so far. The 55-inch version of the LG C6 is $800 off at Best Buy, the best price I've seen to date, and it's the one I'd tell any of my friends and family to buy if they want an OLED. If your budget is tighter, the Hisense 65M7SR gets you a 65-inch screen for $300 off at Best Buy, which is plenty of TV for most people, especially for just $399.99.

Below you can find even more of my top Black Friday TV deal picks, from OLEDs, to Mini-LEDs, and beyond. Check them out, and for deals on everything else, head to our Black Friday deals hub.

55" TVs

Samsung 55" S85H OLED 4K: was $1,499 now $999 at Best Buy I called the S85H a standout mid-budget OLED when I tested it, and at $500 off, it's an even easier recommendation now. You get the deep blacks and rich color OLED is known for, plus a game mode with VRR and low input lag. Just know there's no Dolby Vision and the built-in speakers are weak, so plan on adding a soundbar (which I would do with any TV, honestly). Read more Read less ▼

LG 55" C6 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,199 at Best Buy LG's latest mid-range OLED is only a marginal upgrade over its predecessor (the LG C5), but this huge discount means you don't have to settle for last year's model. That's a good thing, too, because the C6 is one of the best OLEDs released in 2026. It has all the benefits of OLED technology, like perfect black levels, ultra-wide viewing angles, and an amazing gaming mode. Read more Read less ▼

Sony 55" Bravia 7 II 4K TV: was $2,099 now $1,199 at Best Buy Sony's Bravia 7 II is the more affordable of its True RGB TVs, and in our testing it delivered deep blacks and well-controlled highlights. This 55-inch model is $900 off right now, which is a steal. Pick one up at Best Buy while the deal lasts. Read more Read less ▼

65" TVs

LG 65" QNED7SB 4K TV: was $479 now $369 at Best Buy If you want a decently sized screen without spending much, this LG is a solid place to start. It's a QNED set, which is LG's quantum dot LCD tech, paired with a Mini-LED backlight that should deliver deeper blacks than a standard LED TV. It isn't OLED, but with $110 off at Best Buy, it's a good deal for the price. Read more Read less ▼

75" TVs

LG 75" UA75 4K TV: was $528 now $498 at Walmart Finding a name-brand 75-inch TV at this price point is very rare, but Walmart has it covered. The retailer currently has the 75-inch LG UA75 series 4K TV on sale for just $498, down from $528. Aside from its giant screen, it features LG's A7 Gen8 AI Processor, HDR10/HLG support, and built-in support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Act fast, though, because the 86-inch model has already sold out. Read more Read less ▼

TCL 75" QM6K 4K Mini-LED TV: was $999 now $697 at Amazon The TCL QM6K has been a Tom's Guide go-to recommendation for some time now, especially if you're on a budget and looking to spend less than $1,000. The 4K Mini-LED TV offers better brightness and backlight control than pricier competitors, supports 4K gaming at 120Hz, and if you hook up a gaming PC, the QM6K supports 4K at 144Hz. Read more Read less ▼

Hisense 75" U6SF Pro 4K Mini-LED TV: was $1,399 now $699 at Amazon I reviewed the Hisense U6SF Pro, and I think it's one of the best budget Mini-LED TVs out there right now. The 75-inch model is just $699.99, which saves you $700 off the usual price tag. Two of its four HDMI inputs feature 2.1 functionality (like support for 4K games up to 144Hz), and the screen is outfitted with a glare-free finish that actually works. If you're on a budget, enjoy mostly daytime viewing, and are an avid gamer, this TV is for you. Read more Read less ▼

100" TVs

TCL 98" Q51BG 4K QLED TV: was $1,499 now $898 at Walmart Technically this isn't a 100-inch TV, but it's only two inches off, and too good of a deal to not mention. The 98-inch TCL Q-Series TV is on sale for an unprecedented price of just $898. You'll get Google TV OS, an up-to 144Hz panel for low-latency gaming, Dolby Atmos audio, and support for all of the HDR formats like Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HLG. If you want a massive screen at a not-so-massive price, this could be the one. Read more Read less ▼

Save $1,500 Hisense 100" U6 Mini-LED 4K TV: was $2,999 now $1,499 at Best Buy This Mini-LED TV from Hisense is $1,500 off the original price, and comes with a bevy of features like a native 144Hz refresh rate, support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, a built-in subwoofer, and an anti-glare screen that makes for enjoyable viewing in any room. Read more Read less ▼