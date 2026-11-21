We’ve come a long way since Katniss Everdeen volunteered as tribute in “The Hunger Games.” It’s been almost 15 years since Jennifer Lawrence delivered that line and became an iconic action heroine. “The Hunger Games” brought the young adult genre to new heights and proved that these movies could be legitimate blockbusters by every measure.

After four flagship movies and one prequel, the franchise heads back to the past again in “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.” The prequel revisits Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) as a teenager competing in the 50th Hunger Games. Where does Haymitch’s outing rank among the franchise’s best movies? Let’s get into the rankings.

6. ‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2’

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 Official Trailer – “We March Together” - YouTube Watch On

By the time “The Hunger Games” reached its conclusion, the franchise had run out of gas. After saving a brainwashed Peeta (Josh Hutcherson), President Coin (Julianne Moore) tasks Katniss and her band of rebels with liberating District 2 before retaking the Capitol. It's the final push to overthrow President Snow, but as Katniss pursues revenge, she begins to question the rebellion’s true intentions.

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“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2” isn’t necessarily a bad movie. The familiar group-on-one-last-mission trope builds to an exciting conclusion. However, it’s more concerned with reaching the finish line than saying anything new.

Watch on Disney+ or Peacock.

5. ‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1’

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 Official Trailer #1 (2014) - THG Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

Splitting “Mockingjay” into two parts made financial sense, as the two movies combined to gross over $1.4 billion worldwide. Story-wise, a 390-page novel doesn’t need more than four hours of screen time. Whenever you end a movie on an unresolved cliffhanger, more often than not, fans are going to reject it. Guess what? Many fans, myself included, rejected the ending of “Mockingjay – Part 1.”

After being rescued from the arena in “Catching Fire,” Katniss is taken to the secret underground city of District 13. There, President Coin convinces Katniss to live up to her mockingjay reputation and become the face of the rebellion. Katniss eventually agrees to Coin’s request because she wants to save Peeta, who is being held captive in the Capitol. It’s the first movie in the franchise without the chaos of the arena, so expect less action. However, “Mockingjay – Part 1” is the best political thriller of the bunch, as it emphasizes its anti-war and anti-fascist themes the best.

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Watch on Disney+ or Peacock.

4. ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes’

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023) Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Coming after the success of the four “Hunger Games” movies, “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” had low odds of achieving success, though not as low as some of the tributes entering the arena. A new cast meant the absence of Lawrence, Hutcherson, Hemsworth, and the rest of the original ensemble. Second, it’s a prequel set before the days of Katniss Everdeen. Most importantly, it’s a story about a young President Snow — yes, the same tyrannical dictator who would rule Panem for decades. How are audiences supposed to sympathize with and grow attached to the future villain of the main trilogy?

That’s the best trick “The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” pulls off: no sympathy for Snow. You don’t feel sorry for him. Instead, it explores how trauma and grief can send a man down a path where embracing evil seems preferable to enduring hardship.

In the film, a young Coriolanus "Coryo" Snow (Tom Blyth) mentors District 12’s Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler) in the 10th Hunger Games. It’s the most grounded arena battle in the franchise, and the violence feels worse than ever before. It’s a fascinating origin story that had no business being this effective.

Watch on Disney+ or Peacock.

3. ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (2026) Official Trailer 2 - Joseph Zada - YouTube Watch On

“The Hunger Games” is known for having a deep bench of talented supporting actors. Woody Harrelson famously played Haymitch Abernathy, a former winner of the Games who mentored Katniss and Peeta in District 12. Haymitch was first introduced as a drunk and despondent former victor who wanted nothing to do with the Hunger Games. As the movies progressed, viewers learned that Haymitch was one of the rebellion’s allies and had been for a long time.

Why was Haymitch depressed all those years? “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” fills in the blanks, as it revisits Haymitch’s win in the 50th Hunger Games, the second Quarter Quell. Zada stars as the 16-year-old Haymitch, who is much happier thanks to the love of his family and girlfriend, Lenora Dove Baird (Whitney Peak).

After witnessing the Capitol’s hostility, Haymitch becomes the key figure in a plot to sabotage the Games once and for all. It’s a tad too long, but this movie soars because of Zada, who injects so much life and passion into his portrayal of Haymitch. It’s a true movie-star-in-the-making performance. Don’t be surprised if Marvel or DC is calling Zada to put on a cape in a few years.

Watch now in theaters

2. ‘The Hunger Games’

The Hunger Games (2012 Movie) - Official Theatrical Trailer - Jennifer Lawrence & Liam Hemsworth - YouTube Watch On

The movie that kicked off the young adult dystopian movie wave was 2012’s “The Hunger Games.” On the day of the reaping, Katniss volunteers to take her younger sister’s place in the 74th Hunger Games. Katniss and Peeta, her fellow District 12 tribute, enter the arena with little hope of surviving. As the Games progress, Katniss reluctantly becomes a symbol of hope, and her defiance lays the foundation for a rebellion.

“The Hunger Games” was revolutionary for its time. It proved a young adult action franchise could be a profitable endeavor ($695 million worldwide). Lawrence became a legitimate star and rose to A-list status, which she maintains in 2026. The movie depicts a battle to the death, but its messages about authoritarianism, exploitation, and inequality are very sophisticated for a teen drama. Plus, it breaks an unwritten Hollywood rule—don’t kill kids. I commend the film for having the guts to show Rue’s death. Throw your 3s in the air!

Watch on Disney+ or Peacock.

1. ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire’

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

There was only one answer. I consider myself a “real fan” of “The Hunger Games,” and real ones know that “Catching Fire” is the best book and movie in the franchise. It’s the best action movie of the bunch, with the most innovative arena, a top-notch supporting cast, and riveting twists. After Katniss and Peeta defy the Capitol, President Snow makes the duo parade around the districts to eliminate civil unrest.

When that doesn’t work, Snow announces a twist for the 75th Hunger Games: All tributes will be former winners. In other words, it’s back to the arena for Katniss and Peeta. “Catching Fire” has by far the best in-arena sequences, with my favorite scene being the opening of the Games, where Katniss teams up with her new ally (Finnick) to save Peeta. Forget the young adult genre; “Catching Fire” is an excellent action movie that improves upon its predecessor in nearly every way.

Watch on Disney+ or Peacock .

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