All 16 BioWare Games, Ranked Worst to Best

Mass Effect Andromeda

Oh, what could have been. Mass Effect Andromeda was meant to be the franchise's grand debut on current-gen platforms, promising a stunning new graphics engine and a fresh storyline set in an all-new galaxy. What we got instead was a disappointing, middling action-RPG birthed out of one of the most tumultuous development cycles in all of modern gaming.

You play as Ryder, an explorer tasked with leaving the Milky Way to find a new home for humanity in the Andromeda galaxy. Despite the promising setup, Andromeda delivers a dull story that reverts back to the tired "bipedal aliens are trying to kill you" storyline and lacks the memorable squad mates that made the original Mass Effect trilogy so special. Andromeda isn't without its bright spots; its nimble combat system is arguably the best in the series, and it can look quite gorgeous (when it's not bugging out). But for a game that had so much riding on it, being decent just wasn't enough. BioWare's Casey Hudson has teased that there's more to come for the franchise, and let's hope that's the case. Mass Effect doesn't deserve to go out like this. — Mike Andronico

Credit: Electronic Arts