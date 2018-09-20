Amazon Unveils New Echo Dot with Better Sound

SEATTLE - The Echo Dot, one of Amazon’s most beloved smart speakers, just got a new look and upgraded hardware.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

At an Amazon event in Seattle, the company unveiled a new iteration of its smallest Alexa device. The new dot is slightly taller and rounder, and now surrounded by a similar mesh material to that which covers the Echo. It seems to be available in charcoal and sandstone colors that the Echo also wears.

The Dot has upgraded from a one-inch to a 1.6-inch driver, and delivers 70 percent much louder and clearer sound according to the company.

The new device is $49.99, the same price as its predecessor, and will ship next month.

The company announced a number of new Alexa devices at its Sept. 20 event, including Echo Sub, an Alexa-enabled subwoofer, and the Echo Input, the first Echo device that doesn’t contain a speaker.



Stay tuned for our review; we're interested to see how its audio compares to the second-generation Echo Dot, as well as the Google Home Mini.

