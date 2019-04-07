Why Is Alexa Flashing? Decoding Green, Yellow, Red and Purple Lights

Why is my Alexa speaker flashing green? How do I stop Alexa from flashing yellow? Red? Purple?

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The many colors that Echo speakers display can certainly be confusing. Fortunately, there is a rhyme and reason to the light show. Each light conveys a different signal about your Echo device, and they're all fairly easy to deal with.

Here's a closer look at what all of Alexa's lights mean.

Blue light

A solid blue ring with a spinning, lighter blue (cyan) ring over the top means your device is starting up (if you didn't initiate this, the device may have had to restart on its own). If this ring has been spinning for a long time, check if something is wrong in your Alexa app. Failing that, reset and restart your device.

A solid blue ring with a cyan light pointing in your direction means that Alexa is processing your request. If you didn't make a request, Alexa probably interpreted background chatter to be one. If you've seen this ring from Alexa for a while with no response, say, "Alexa, stop." Failing that, restart your device.

MORE: The Best Products That Work With Amazon Alexa

A pulsing ring that alternates blue and cyan indicates that the device is in the process of responding to a request. If you see this ring but don't hear Alexa saying anything, check that your devices isn't muted and that the volume isn't too low to be heard. Failing that, say, "Alexa, stop," to cancel the request.

Yellow lights

If you see a spinning yellow light, that means your Echo is connecting to your Wi-Fi network. If it's been doing this for a while, check your Alexa app to see if you need to re-enter your password.

If the yellow light is blinking, that means an Alexa message is waiting for you. To read and respond to it, say, "Alexa, read my messages."

Red light

A solid red light means you've muted your device's microphone. To turn the mic back on, press the microphone button on the top of your Echo.

Green light

A pulsing green light means you're receiving a call or someone is dropping in on your device. Say, "Answer," to answer the call or, "Ignore," to boot the caller to the curb.

A green light spinning clockwise means you're on an active call or active Drop In. If you weren't aware you were on a call, say, "Alexa, hang up," or end the call in the Alexa app.

Purple light

If your device displays a blinking purple light, that means an error occurred during Wi-Fi setup or your device is having trouble connecting. Go into your Alexa app and check your Wi-Fi settings.

If you see a single flash of purple light after an interaction with Alexa, that means you have Do Not Disturb enabled. To turn Do Not Disturb off, go into the Alexa app, select the device you're using, select Do Not Disturb and toggle it off.

White light

You should see a white light on your device only if you're currently adjusting the volume. If you see this light while you're not doing this, check if the volume button is stuck or if something is pressing on it.

For more tips, tricks and how-to guides, check out our complete guide to Amazon Alexa.

Credit: Amazon