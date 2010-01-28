AT&T Admits to Sub-par 3G Service in NYC, SF

AT&T's received a lot of flak from both its customer base as well as its main competitor Verizon over the quality of the iPhone-carrying cellular network. Most of the time, AT&T is doing some form of damage control with the help of Luke Wilson; but at the company's recent earnings call, the subject of improving network quality was a big one.

Specifically, AT&T revealed in a presentation slide that 3G Voice Composite Quality in high-usage areas such as New York City and San Francisco were below the company's performance objective. On the bright side, AT&T's slide shows that service quality has steadily improved since last fall.

For those of you in high-usage areas, are you seeing the turnaround that AT&T describes on its slide?