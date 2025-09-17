<a id="elk-67a65ff0-ee47-409e-bf1e-2db12367fbe6"></a><h2 id="the-iphone-most-people-should-get-2">The iPhone most people should get</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="2c46ab08-6948-491a-983c-b0ee1efc677e"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:3840px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="KSKTa24PPug9VEFHqF4AQe" name="Apple iPhone 17 review" alt="Apple iPhone 17 review." src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/KSKTa24PPug9VEFHqF4AQe.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="3840" height="2160" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="4d2e3a03-6890-4408-b1b8-fad533a5c81a">If you're simply looking for the recommendation on which iPhone to get, for most people that will be this year's iPhone 17. The reason is simple: Apple's entry-level device actually gets some of the biggest upgrades in years.</p><p>Personally, I'm so glad to see Apple has finally brought its 120Hz ProMotion adaptative refresh rate to the base iPhone.</p><p>"Honestly, it makes a big difference as everything on the iPhone 17 panel has this fluid look to it," agrees my colleague John Velasco in his review.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div><p>What's also great about the regular iPhone 17 is storage starts at 256GB but the price has stayed the same at $799 / &pound;799 / AU$1,399. You're getting a big upgrade for the same price.</p>