iPhone 17e reportedly launching in May 2026 — what we know

Next year could see a follow-up to the iPhone 16e, according to a new leak. If true, it would mean a change from Apple's previous policy of letting several years go by in between releases of its cheapest iPhone.

The leak was shared by regular tipster Fixed Focus Digital on Weibo, which claims that a new midrange iPhone is entering trial. That means Apple is producing a small test batch of the device to refine the process and phone before entering full production.

In a subsequent post, they wrote that the phone is "tentatively" scheduled to arrive in May 2026 as an extension of the iPhone 17 lineup that's set to arrive this coming fall. If you'll recall, the iPhone 16e followed a similar release schedule, arriving a few months after the iPhone 16 release last September.

What's more, Fixed Focus Digital claims that this rumored iPhone 17e model would have similar style as the iPhone 15 Pro. In other words, expect a Dynamic Island feature to replace the notch on the iPhone 16e's display.

The leaker also implied that the iPhone 17e would go head to head with another unnamed midrange device slated to launch around the same time. That mostly includes Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Redmi and vivo as well as Motorola's flagship lineup.

Later release than the iPhone 16e

(Image credit: Future)

With the iPhone 16e launching this past February, a May release for the iPhone 17e would be later in the calendar. The recently released iPhone replaced the iPhone SE in Apple's lineup, delivering a 6.1-inch OLED panel and an A18 chip in the body of an iPhone 14. Like all new iPhones, the iPhone 16e runs Apple Intelligence and comes with USB-C port, finally killing off the Lightning port.

What wasn't clear with the release of the iPhone 16e was whether or not Apple would make it an annual release rather than irregular like the SE devices. The most recent iPhone SE came out in 2022, two years after its predecesor.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

MacRumors reported in February that Fixed Focus Digital claimed that they had seen new "e" model projects in Apple's supply chain.

An annual refresh for the "e" model could help Apple bridge the gap between releases of its flagship devices. It also helps people looking for a budget-friendly iPhone have a clearer understanding of what will be available in contrast to the sporadic releases of SE models.

iPhone 17e outlook

iPhone 16e Review: Now I'm Confused - YouTube Watch On

Recent research from the firm Counterpoint Research showed that Apple has had a strong March quarter, largely thanks to the release of the iPhone 16e.

What we won't know until next year is whether or not the tariffs being floated by the Trump administration will have a long tail that affects prices for Apple's devices. If they do, the iPhone 17e may not have the friendlier $599 price of the iPhone 16e.