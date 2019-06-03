Amazon Expands 1-Day Delivery Ahead of Prime Day

Amazon is expanding its one-day Prime delivery program. The retail giant just announced that more than 10 million products are now eligible for one-day delivery. The news is especially timely as we're just a few weeks out from Amazon Prime Day, the retailer's massive Black Friday like summer sale.

As of June 3, Prime one-day delivery is available "coast to coast" with no minimum purchase required for Prime subscribers. (Not a Prime member, sign up here for a free, 30-day trial). According to Amazon, the most popular one-day items include books, beauty and baby wipes, devices, dish detergent, and doggie bags. However, eligible items run the gamut from Echo devices to headphones.

Amazon Prime Shipping

Amazon has been increasing the speed of its delivery program for years. Back in April it announced it was investing $800 million in its shipping infrastructure. The goal is to upgrade Amazon Prime from a two-day shipping service to just one day.

Prime shoppers, who already pay $119/year for membership, already enjoy various shipping options across the country. According to Amazon, same- and one-day shipping is now available in over 10,000 cities. One-day shipping is also available outside the continental United States including Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico. (Although Amazon notes that the speed may vary based on where the products are coming from).

Meanwhile, Walmart — Amazon's most potent rival — announced last month that it too is offering one-day shipping. Walmart's one-day shipping is available on up to 220,000 items and runs the gamut from diapers to electronics. It's available on all orders of $35 or more and doesn't require a yearly membership fee. However, as of today, it's available on a smaller number of items and it's only applicable on deliveries made in Las Vegas and Phoenix.