Amazon Halts Echo Clock Sales Over Connectivity Issues

Amazon has halted sales its highly anticipated Echo Wall Clock. The device spent just over a month on the market.



Amazon has confirmed to The Verge (following a tweet from The Wall Street Journal columnist Joanna Stern) that it has pulled the product due to connectivity issues.

The company said: “We’re aware that a small number of customers have had issues with connectivity. We’re working hard to address this and plan to make Echo Wall Clock available again in the coming weeks.”



The clock is now marked "Currently unavailable" on its Amazon listing. A number of customer reviews report the clock continuously losing the connection to its Echo device, or being unable to connect in the first place. There's no word yet on when the clock will be back on shelves.



If your Echo Clock is experiencing connectivity issues, call Amazon customer service to report the issue; multiple owners have been offered refunds after doing so.



The Wall Clock's main function was to display timers you set with Alexa using 60 LEDs running around its face. It could show multiple timers at once. It was a cool and useful idea, so let's hope Amazon figures out a fix soon.