Google Pixel's CPU Can't Touch the iPhone 7's Speed

Google's Pixel and Pixel XL are shaping up to be promising flagships, with a smart Google Assistant, virtual reality support and feature-laden cameras. What they won't be, however, is anywhere near as fast as Apple's iPhone 7, according to a new batch of benchmark results.

Benchmarking service AnTuTu just released its top-performing phones for September 2016, and, unsurprisingly, the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus sit at the top with a significant lead. As we discovered in our own testing, the iPhone 7's blazing A10 fusion processor makes it the fastest phone in the world -- by a very big margin.

While the still-unreleased Google Pixel isn't on AnTuTu's list, a similarly-specced phone is. The LeEco LePro 3 is one of the first phones to sport the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, which you'll also find on the Pixel. While the new chip was enough to put the LePro ahead of every other phone on the list (including the Galaxy Note 7), it still trailed the iPhone 7 by about 10,000 points.

That doesn't mean the Pixel will be sluggish -- in fact, it will probably be one of the quickest phones around when it lands later this month. It's just a testament to how ridiculously fast the iPhone 7 is.

Of course, pure speed isn't everything, and the Pixel's smart AI integration, Daydream VR viewer and strong cameras could make it a contender for the iPhone 7's throne. Stay tuned for our full review.