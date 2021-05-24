Yellowstone season 4 release date, spoilers, cast, Kevin Costner photos and more

Are you ready to ride? Yellowstone season 4 is almost here, so it's time to find your saddle (or just your remote). Kevin Costner's Western drama left on a massive cliffhanger, and fans are clamoring to find out what happens to the various Dutton family members. The Yellowstone season 4 cast has already finished filming, so the show could premiere on the Paramount Network as early as this summer.

That gives everyone plenty of time to catch up and watch Yellowstone online for free and without cable. The drama stars Costner as John Dutton, the sixth-generation patriarch of the Dutton family, who controls the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. This is still frontier country and the ranch is under constant attack by land developers, an Indian reservation, and United States of America's first national park.

John's family includes son Kayce Dutton, a former Navy SEAL whose wife, Monica, is Native American. There's daughter Beth Dutton, a financier who has struggled with substance abuse problems. Younger son Jamie Dutton is a lawyer and aspiring politician. And Rip Wheeler is the ranch foreman with romantic ties to Beth.

The explosive season 3 finale left with many of the Duttons' lives hanging in the balance. No one is totally safe — not even Costner! (Kidding, he's totally safe.)

Here's everything we know so far about Yellowstone season 4.

Paramount Network hasn't set a release date for Yellowstone season 4. But we have plenty of reason to expect the premiere in June.

All three previous seasons premiered in the month of June. Plus, Chief Joseph Ranch (the set of Yellowstone) shared an Instagram post when season 4 filming concluded in November. "Who is excited for the premiere in June?" the caption reads.

A post shared by Chief Joseph Ranch (@chiefjosephranch) A photo posted by on

We're not sure what day of the week Yellowstone season 4 might air. Seasons 1 and 2 aired on Wednesday nights but season 3 moved to Sundays. Our guess is that season 4 will stick to Sunday as well.

Yellowstone season 4 trailer

Paramount Network hasn't dropped the Yellowstone season 4 trailer or even a teaser yet. And if anything were to make us suspect a June premiere is unlikely, this is it. A trailer should have arrived by now, with the premiere window just weeks away.

So, unless a new trailer gets here soon, something seems a bit fishy.

Yellowstone season 4: Kevin Costner photos

Costner is fairly active on Instagram, where he's posted a few shots from filming Yellowstone season 4.

The first arrived in October, mid-production. "It's hard to beat Montana in October," he raves.

A post shared by Kevin Costner & Modern West (@kevincostnermodernwest) A photo posted by on

In another post in February, he hypes up fans for the new season. OK, but couldn't you give us a video teaser?

A post shared by Kevin Costner & Modern West (@kevincostnermodernwest) A photo posted by on

In April, Costner posted that he was "missing Yellowstone Ranch." But still no word on a premiere date.

A post shared by Kevin Costner & Modern West (@kevincostnermodernwest) A photo posted by on

Yellowstone season 4 cast

The cast of Yellowstone is led by Kevin Costner as John Dutton, a sixth-generation patriarch of the Dutton family who operate the Yellowstone/Dutton Ranch.

He's joined by cast members including:

Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, John's son and a former US Navy SEAL

Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton, John's daughter and a financier

Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton, John's son and an attorney and aspiring politician.

Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler, the ranch foreman and love interest of Beth

Kelsey Asbille as Monica Long Dutton, Kayce's wife who is Native American

Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton, Kayce and Monica's son

Gil Birmingham as Chief Thomas Rainwater, chief of the nearby Native American tribe

Ian Bohen as Ryan, a ranch hand

Forrie J. Smith as Lloyd Pierce, a senior ranch hand

Jefferson White as Jimmy Hurdstrom, a ranch hand

Denim Richards as Colby, a ranch hand

Season 3 introduced some new faces to the ranch, but it's unclear if they'll be back for season 4. They include Josh Holloway as Roarke Morris, Karen Pittman as Willa Hays and Will Patton as Garrett Randall.

So far, there have been no announcements about new Yellowstone season 4 cast members.

Yellowstone season 4 plot and spoilers

Yellowstone season 4 will have a huge cliffhanger to resolve, after the season finale ended so explosively. A bomb went off in Beth's office, while Kayce and John were targeted in separate shootings. Will the three Duttons survive?

It seems safe to say John, at least, will. Costner has been playing coy about the patriarch's future, saying in a local Fox interview that the resolution is "powerful." But can you really imagine Yellowstone without John Dutton?

As for Beth, both Reilly and Hauser have talked about her future with Rip, which implies that she makes it out of the bombing.

Assuming Beth lives, perhaps she and Rip will finally make it official and get married.

Fans can look forward to season 4 starting at a "breakneck pace," according to cast member White.

Another intriguing storyline set up for season 4 is the tense relationship between the Duttons and the indigenous people of the area. Things look to boil over and Monica may be a key part of that, as she figures to become a leader of the local tribe.

Yellowstone prequel

Yellowstone fans are getting even more Dutton ranch action with a prequel series on Paramount Plus. Titled Y:1883, the spinoff is set 125 years in the past, before the family was wealthy or influential. According to Paramount Plus, Y:1883 "follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land—Montana."

Y:1883 is set to premiere sometime in 2021. Check out the teaser trailer: