Paramount+ is always adding new movies to its already well-stocked library, and as a huge fan of the thriller genre, I’m on the hunt for new additions packed with tension and twists. Fortunately, the streaming service has just added several thriller options worth watching.

This includes not one, but two thrillers directed by Ben Affleck. Though it’s a shame he didn’t rope in his longtime collaborator Matt Damon for either. Nevertheless, both are well-crafted and should be on your watchlist. And if you’re looking for a quick dose of adrenaline, I’ve also found a psychological thriller with Cillian Murphy and Rachel McAdams.

These are the recently added thriller movies on Paramount+ you need to watch this week. And I’ve also put together a companion article, covering the latest thrillers on Prime Video.

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‘Gone Baby Gone’ (2007)

Gone Baby Gone | Official Trailer (HD) - Casey Affleck, Michelle Monaghan | MIRAMAX - YouTube Watch On

Sometimes you hit a home run on your first swing, and that was certainly the case for Ben Affleck. The veteran actor stepped behind the camera for 2007’s “Gone Baby Gone,” and crafted an engaging, morally grey detective thriller. Starring his younger brother, Casey Affleck, alongside Michelle Monaghan, Morgan Freeman and Ed Harris, this crime mystery, set in Boston (naturally), asks some tough questions that linger after the credits.

Patrick Kenzie (Casey Affleck) is a private detective hired to investigate the abduction of a four-year-old girl by her desperate mother, Helene (Amy Ryan, nominated for an Oscar for her role). The police are convinced the case has gone cold, as the girl has been missing for more than 76 hours, but working with his partner, Angie (Monaghan), Patrick becomes fixated on finding the missing child. However, the truth might lie closer to home.

Watch "Gone Baby Gone" on Paramount+ now

‘Argo’ (2012)

Argo Official Trailer #1 (2012) Ben Affleck Thriller Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

Ben Affleck proved that “Gone Baby Gone” was no fluke with his directorial follow-up, 2010's well-received “The Town,” and then went on to solidify his reputation as a filmmaker with real chops with “Argo.” This historical thriller, which sees Affleck operating at a high level on both sides of the camera, scooped Best Picture at the 85th Academy Awards, delivering Affleck another Oscar. It’s a gripping ride, and because it’s based on real events, the tension hits harder.

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In November 1979, the U.S. embassy in Iran was stormed, and 66 Americans were taken hostage. Among the chaos, six employees managed to escape and take shelter at the home of the country’s Canadian ambassador. Facing an international crisis, the U.S. government had a limited window to get them out before they were found and likely executed. A talented CIA extractor, Tony Mendez (Affleck), is called in to lead the operation, and he conceives a stranger-than-fiction plan that involves creating a fake sci-fi movie named “Argo.”

Watch "Argo" on Paramount+ now

‘Red Eye’ (2005)

Red Eye (2005) Trailer #1 - YouTube Watch On

Wes Craven, the creator of “The Nightmare on Elm Street” and director of the first four “Scream” movies, helms this psychological thriller starring Cillian Murphy, Rachel McAdams and Brian Cox. Running a very lean 85 minutes, “Red Eye” takes an economical approach, getting into the action quickly, and it’s a great watch if you need an exciting movie that won’t soak up your whole evening. In an era where people crave “short ass movies,” it’s one of the best options on Paramount+.

After attending her grandmother’s funeral, hotel manager Lisa (McAdams) hops on a red-eye flight from Dallas to Miami. Seated next to a handsome man, Jackson (Murphy), whom she briefly met in the terminal, it has all the signs of an unexpected love connection. Only it turns out that Jackson has sinister plans. Once in the air, cruising at 30,000 feet, he blackmails Lisa into assisting with a domestic terrorist plot to assassinate the U.S. Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security.

Watch "Red Eye" on Paramount+ now

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