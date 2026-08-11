How to watch 'Reacher' season 4 online — stream the Alan Ritchson action series from anywhere
Jack Reacher is back and he's ready to take down more bad guys
"Reacher" season 4 will see Alan Ritchson return as the big man himself, and he's ready to take down more bad guys than ever before.
Here's how to watch "Reacher" season 4 from anywhere with a VPN.
The first three episodes of "Reacher" season 4 will drop on Prime Video globally on Wednesday, August 12, 2026.
• Global — Prime Video
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free
"Reacher" season 4 — based on the 13th Lee Child novel titled 'Gone Tomorrow' — will really double down into the spy thriller vibes, as Jack finds himself in the middle of a high-stakes political conspiracy after witnessing a woman commit suicide on the subway.
Set photos for "Reacher" season 4 also teased a new love interest for the main man, but just how much of a romantic life he will be able to lead remains to be seen, given there's a terror plot to stop. Across eight episodes, we'll see the titular hero handed his sternest test to date.
If you're ready to see the big man kick butt once more, read on and find out how to watch "Reacher" season 4 online from anywhere in the world.
Can I watch 'Reacher' season 4 for free?
As the global rollout for "Reacher" season 4 is on Prime Video, new users can get a 30-day free Prime trial. That means you can watch a good chunk of 'Reacher' season 4 for free before you have to start paying.
Remember, if you're not in your home country now, you'll need a VPN, we recommend NordVPN, to watch your regular stream from abroad.
Watch 'Reacher' season 4 from anywhere with a VPN
Traveling and blocked from your usual streaming services? A VPN, or virtual private network, lets your device appear to be back in your home country so you can securely use your existing subscriptions while abroad.
Tom’s Guide recommends NordVPN for streaming because it offers fast speeds, works across loads of devices and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
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Use NordVPN to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "Reacher" season 4 from anywhere in the world.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're outside the U.S. but want to watch the show as usual, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy. Head over to your streaming platform of choice (Prime Video in this case) and watch "Reacher" season 4.
How to watch 'Reacher' season 4 on Prime Video globally
"Reacher" season 4 is rolling out globally on Amazon Prime Video and that'll be the only place to watch the show.
Whether you're in the U.S, U.K., Australia, or even Canada, the first three episodes of the new season will drop on Prime from Wednesday, August 12.
You'll need to be a Prime Video customer to stream "Reacher" season 4. Prices are as follows in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia:
U.S. — $8.99/month
U.K. — £5.99/month
CAN — CA$9.99/month
AUS — AU$9.99/month
That is for the Prime Video access alone (no Prime delivery) and the basic packages, which will include adverts.
Those abroad can access their version of Prime Video using NordVPN (75% off).
'Reacher' season 4 trailer
'Reacher' season 4 — episode schedule
- S4 Ep 1 (City of Brotherly Love) - August 12
- S4 Ep 2 (Cage Fight) - August 12
- S4 Ep 3 (One Small Step) - August 12
- S4 Ep 4 (Karambits and Pieces) - August 19
- S4 Ep 5 (Bridge) - August 26
- S4 Ep 6 (Plum Out of Luck) - September 2
- S4 Ep 7 (Vote for Sampson) - September 9
- S4 Ep 8 (Cut) - September 16
'Reacher' season 4 cast
- Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher
- Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette as Jacob Merrick (replacing Jay Baruchel)
- Sydelle Noel as Tamara Green
- Agnez Mo as Lila Hoth
- Anggun as Amisha Hoth
- Kevin Corrigan as Detective Shaun Docherty
- Marc Blucas as John Samson
- Kathleen Robertson as Elsbeth Samson
- Kevin Weisman as Russell Plum
- Dean Armstrong as Foster
- Joel Labelle as Timur
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We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing
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Jakob has over 11 years of experience in journalism across sports, entertainment, tech, and politics. Now a freelance writer, he works with Future across a range of different brands including Golf Monthly, FourFourTwo, Tom's Guide and more.
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