How to watch 'Reacher' season 4 online — stream the Alan Ritchson action series from anywhere

"Reacher" season 4 will see Alan Ritchson return as the big man himself, and he's ready to take down more bad guys than ever before.

Here's how to watch "Reacher" season 4 from anywhere with a VPN.

'Reacher' S4 release date and streaming options The first three episodes of "Reacher" season 4 will drop on Prime Video globally on Wednesday, August 12, 2026.

• Global — Prime Video

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

"Reacher" season 4 — based on the 13th Lee Child novel titled 'Gone Tomorrow' — will really double down into the spy thriller vibes, as Jack finds himself in the middle of a high-stakes political conspiracy after witnessing a woman commit suicide on the subway.

Set photos for "Reacher" season 4 also teased a new love interest for the main man, but just how much of a romantic life he will be able to lead remains to be seen, given there's a terror plot to stop. Across eight episodes, we'll see the titular hero handed his sternest test to date.

If you're ready to see the big man kick butt once more, read on and find out how to watch "Reacher" season 4 online from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch 'Reacher' season 4 for free? As the global rollout for "Reacher" season 4 is on Prime Video, new users can get a 30-day free Prime trial. That means you can watch a good chunk of 'Reacher' season 4 for free before you have to start paying. Remember, if you're not in your home country now, you'll need a VPN, we recommend NordVPN, to watch your regular stream from abroad.

Watch 'Reacher' season 4 from anywhere with a VPN

Traveling and blocked from your usual streaming services? A VPN, or virtual private network, lets your device appear to be back in your home country so you can securely use your existing subscriptions while abroad.

Tom’s Guide recommends NordVPN for streaming because it offers fast speeds, works across loads of devices and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

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Use NordVPN to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "Reacher" season 4 from anywhere in the world.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're outside the U.S. but want to watch the show as usual, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy. Head over to your streaming platform of choice (Prime Video in this case) and watch "Reacher" season 4.

How to watch 'Reacher' season 4 on Prime Video globally

"Reacher" season 4 is rolling out globally on Amazon Prime Video and that'll be the only place to watch the show.

Whether you're in the U.S, U.K., Australia, or even Canada, the first three episodes of the new season will drop on Prime from Wednesday, August 12.

You'll need to be a Prime Video customer to stream "Reacher" season 4. Prices are as follows in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia:



U.S. — $8.99/month

U.K. — £5.99/month

CAN — CA$9.99/month

AUS — AU$9.99/month That is for the Prime Video access alone (no Prime delivery) and the basic packages, which will include adverts. Those abroad can access their version of Prime Video using NordVPN (75% off).

'Reacher' season 4 trailer

REACHER Season 4 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

'Reacher' season 4 — episode schedule

S4 Ep 1 (City of Brotherly Love) - August 12

S4 Ep 2 (Cage Fight) - August 12

S4 Ep 3 (One Small Step) - August 12

S4 Ep 4 (Karambits and Pieces) - August 19

S4 Ep 5 (Bridge) - August 26

S4 Ep 6 (Plum Out of Luck) - September 2

S4 Ep 7 (Vote for Sampson) - September 9

S4 Ep 8 (Cut) - September 16

'Reacher' season 4 cast

Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher

as Jack Reacher Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette as Jacob Merrick (replacing Jay Baruchel)

as Jacob Merrick (replacing Jay Baruchel) Sydelle Noel as Tamara Green

as Tamara Green Agnez Mo as Lila Hoth

as Lila Hoth Anggun as Amisha Hoth

as Amisha Hoth Kevin Corrigan as Detective Shaun Docherty

as Detective Shaun Docherty Marc Blucas as John Samson

as John Samson Kathleen Robertson as Elsbeth Samson

as Elsbeth Samson Kevin Weisman as Russell Plum

as Russell Plum Dean Armstrong as Foster

as Foster Joel Labelle as Timur

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