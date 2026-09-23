15 best early October Prime Day deals under $25 that make great stocking stuffers — Apple, Blink, YETI and more
It's never too early to start your holiday shopping
Fall just started, so I know what you’re thinking: Is it really time to start talking about the holidays already? But hear me out — October Prime Day is the perfect excuse to get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping and score some great deals before the holiday rush even begins.
If you're not ready to tackle your full holiday shopping list just yet, why not start with stocking stuffers? I'm already spotting tons of great early Prime Day deals under $25, and they're not just junky finds. These tiny items could end up stealing the show.
From tech gadgets and home accessories to video games and more, these little surprises prove that the best gifts really do come in small packages. Ready to get a head start on holiday shopping? Keep scrolling to find the rest of my favorite stocking stuffers to shop ahead of Amazon's October Prime Day.
Quick Links
- shop early Prime Day deals on Amazon
- YETI sale: up to 30% off
- Halloween Shop: up to 50% off
- Yankee Candle: deals from $14
- Blink Mini 2K+: was $39 now $15
- Tribit PocketGo: was $29 now $22
- Apple AirTag (2nd Gen): was $29 now $24
- Alexa Voice Remote Pro: was $34 now $24
Stocking Stuffers Under $25
If you have someone on your shopping list that likes listening to music the old-fashioned way, this pair of wired EarPods has a Lightning connector, allowing them to be used with older Apple devices. For this price, you might as well grab a pair!
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Yankee Candle: deals from $14
Looking for a new fragrance for your home? Yankee Candle has some lovely options just for you on Amazon. You can shop a plethora of lovely seasonal scents — all starting at just $14. They also make the perfect gifts.
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This 3-in-1 kit for kids 7 and up lets you build a parrot perched on a branch with a movable head, wings, and tail; a frog with posable legs, and a fish with movable fins and seabed. The parrot measures 8.5 in. high, 4 in. long and 4.5 in. wide.
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The Blink Mini 2K+ debuted in 2025 and offers higher resolution (2560 x 1440) than its predecessor for indoor monitoring. It offers up to 4x zoom, night color vision and a 138-degree field of view. It can also be paired with the Blink Arc mount accessory for a wider scope. It's a great stocking stuffer for a friend or loved one who wants to keep an eye on their pets at home.
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For just $16, you won't get much better protection for your Nintendo Switch 2. Plus, this case has a fun design featuring Mario and friends. This slim case can store your Nintendo Switch 2 console and cartridges, as well as having a built-in stand for tabletop gaming sessions.
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Magsafe battery are so helpful for bringing ultimate portability to recharging your phone at any time, and this 5,000 mAh cell both looks fresh in great colors, while also being the cheapest we've found.
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This Yonder water bottle is one of the best-looking drinkware options from YETI in my opinion. Its transparent design and color-matched lid look super sleek and give you a clear view of how much of your favorite drink you have left. The straw cap means you can sip with ease. Plus, under $20 is a steal
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If you're willing to live without active noise-cancellation, these Soundcore by Anker P20i buds are fantastic value for money. Offering 10mm drivers for impressive "big" bass, along with Bluetooth 5.3, 30-hour battery life, water-resistance, 22 preset EQs and in-app customisation, which is great for this price.
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Ever have a terrible night's sleep and wake up with massive under eye bags? These cooling and hydrating under eye masks will be your saving grace! Even when I sleep well, I slap these masks under my eyes to help me look and feel my best all day long. With over 15,000 five star reviews on Amazon, these masks reduce puffiness, bags and swelling and are gentle on sensitive skin. They're also clean, vegan and both paraben and sulfate-free. The set comes with 24 pairs of gold masks.
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The Blink Battery Doorbell 2K+ is our new winner for the best video doorbell on a budget. This model is wired, but still offers the same great performance. You get sharp 2K video, enhanced audio, Night Vision, and IP65 weather resistance.
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The Tribit PocketGo will be your new best friend. For less than $30, this Bluetooth speaker packs one heck of a punch in the sound department. On top of that, it’s the ultimate rugged speaker. Its IP68 waterproofing and military-grade drop protection make it perfect for long hikes in unpredictable weather. And I do mean long hikes because the speaker has a total battery life of 20 hours, making it ideal for a weekend camping trip.
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I mostly like solid colors when it comes to my decor, but sometimes I like to shake it up with a little bit of pattern — and a throw blanket is the perfect way to do so. I love my Snuggle Sac blanket. It's cute and cozy. It also comes in a wide range of hues and patterns to match your color scheme.
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Apple's second generation AirTag offers better range, precision finding, a louder speaking and a bunch of extra improvements to help you track your lost keys and bags.
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This Fire TV remote has Alexa built in, letting you search, launch apps, and control playback by voice. Backlit buttons make night viewing easier, while the remote finder and custom shortcut keys add convenience when things go missing.
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Sonic X Shadow Generations remasters the classic game and bundles it with a new chapter where you play as beloved anti-hero Shadow. It's a fun mix of 2D and 3D Sonic, and with shorter, replayable levels, it fits perfectly on the portable Nintendo Switch 2.
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Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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