Fall just started, so I know what you’re thinking: Is it really time to start talking about the holidays already? But hear me out — October Prime Day is the perfect excuse to get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping and score some great deals before the holiday rush even begins.

If you're not ready to tackle your full holiday shopping list just yet, why not start with stocking stuffers? I'm already spotting tons of great early Prime Day deals under $25, and they're not just junky finds. These tiny items could end up stealing the show.

From tech gadgets and home accessories to video games and more, these little surprises prove that the best gifts really do come in small packages. Ready to get a head start on holiday shopping? Keep scrolling to find the rest of my favorite stocking stuffers to shop ahead of Amazon's October Prime Day.

Stocking Stuffers Under $25

Apple EarPods (Lightning): was $19 now $14 at Amazon If you have someone on your shopping list that likes listening to music the old-fashioned way, this pair of wired EarPods has a Lightning connector, allowing them to be used with older Apple devices. For this price, you might as well grab a pair! Read more Read less ▼

Yankee Candle: deals from $14

Looking for a new fragrance for your home? Yankee Candle has some lovely options just for you on Amazon. You can shop a plethora of lovely seasonal scents — all starting at just $14. They also make the perfect gifts. Read more Read less ▼

Save 62% Blink Mini 2K+: was $39 now $15 at Amazon The Blink Mini 2K+ debuted in 2025 and offers higher resolution (2560 x 1440) than its predecessor for indoor monitoring. It offers up to 4x zoom, night color vision and a 138-degree field of view. It can also be paired with the Blink Arc mount accessory for a wider scope. It's a great stocking stuffer for a friend or loved one who wants to keep an eye on their pets at home. Read more Read less ▼

PowerA Slim Case for Nintendo Switch 2: was $19 now $16 at Amazon For just $16, you won't get much better protection for your Nintendo Switch 2. Plus, this case has a fun design featuring Mario and friends. This slim case can store your Nintendo Switch 2 console and cartridges, as well as having a built-in stand for tabletop gaming sessions. Read more Read less ▼

Podoru Magsafe battery pack (5,000mAh): was $23 now $16 at Amazon Magsafe battery are so helpful for bringing ultimate portability to recharging your phone at any time, and this 5,000 mAh cell both looks fresh in great colors, while also being the cheapest we've found. Read more Read less ▼

YETI Yonder Water Bottle with Yonder Straw Cap (20 oz): was $22 now $17 at Amazon This Yonder water bottle is one of the best-looking drinkware options from YETI in my opinion. Its transparent design and color-matched lid look super sleek and give you a clear view of how much of your favorite drink you have left. The straw cap means you can sip with ease. Plus, under $20 is a steal Read more Read less ▼

Save 49% Anker Soundcore P20i: was $39 now $20 at Amazon If you're willing to live without active noise-cancellation, these Soundcore by Anker P20i buds are fantastic value for money. Offering 10mm drivers for impressive "big" bass, along with Bluetooth 5.3, 30-hour battery life, water-resistance, 22 preset EQs and in-app customisation, which is great for this price. Read more Read less ▼

grace & stella Under Eye Mask: was $35 now $21 at Amazon Ever have a terrible night's sleep and wake up with massive under eye bags? These cooling and hydrating under eye masks will be your saving grace! Even when I sleep well, I slap these masks under my eyes to help me look and feel my best all day long. With over 15,000 five star reviews on Amazon, these masks reduce puffiness, bags and swelling and are gentle on sensitive skin. They're also clean, vegan and both paraben and sulfate-free. The set comes with 24 pairs of gold masks. Read more Read less ▼

Tribit PocketGo: was $29 now $22 at Amazon The Tribit PocketGo will be your new best friend. For less than $30, this Bluetooth speaker packs one heck of a punch in the sound department. On top of that, it’s the ultimate rugged speaker. Its IP68 waterproofing and military-grade drop protection make it perfect for long hikes in unpredictable weather. And I do mean long hikes because the speaker has a total battery life of 20 hours, making it ideal for a weekend camping trip. Read more Read less ▼

Snuggle Sac Checkered Blanket: was $29 now $23 at Amazon I mostly like solid colors when it comes to my decor, but sometimes I like to shake it up with a little bit of pattern — and a throw blanket is the perfect way to do so. I love my Snuggle Sac blanket. It's cute and cozy. It also comes in a wide range of hues and patterns to match your color scheme. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirTag (2nd Gen): was $29 now $24 at Amazon Apple's second generation AirTag offers better range, precision finding, a louder speaking and a bunch of extra improvements to help you track your lost keys and bags. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote Pro: was $34 now $24 at Amazon This Fire TV remote has Alexa built in, letting you search, launch apps, and control playback by voice. Backlit buttons make night viewing easier, while the remote finder and custom shortcut keys add convenience when things go missing. Read more Read less ▼