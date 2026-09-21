Paramount+ just added one of the year’s most overlooked crime thriller movies — and it's led by a ‘White Lotus’ star

British actor Leo Woodall is building quite a resume, having appeared in popular shows like HBO’s “The White Lotus” and Netflix’s “One Day.” He also featured in the fourth “Bridget Jones” movie last year and the Anthony Bourdain biopic "Tony" over the summer. But perhaps his best work to date has flown under the radar.

I’m talking about “Tuner,” a crime thriller that arrived in theaters back in May. It made a modest splash at the box office, grossing around $15 million worldwide (a relatively solid sum considering its $7 million budget). However, it just arrived on Paramount+, which gives it a springboard to receive even wider attention. And it totally deserves that chance.

This engaging thriller currently ranks in my top 10 favorite movies of 2026 (and I’ve seen 77 movies on the big screen as of September 21), and I’ve been recommending it to friends and colleagues for months. They’ve got the message; now I’m here to tell you why you should stream “Tuner.”

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

What is ‘Tuner’ about?

TUNER | Official Trailer | Only in Theaters This May - YouTube Watch On

Written and directed by Daniel Roher, “Tuner” centers on Niki White (Theo Woodall), a New York City apprentice piano tuner working with a master of the craft, and Niki’s father figure, Harry Horowitz (Dustin Hoffman).

Niki also suffers from hyperacusis, which he describes as “an allergy to noise.” To protect his extremely sensitive hearing, he wears ear protectors and has given up his true passion of playing the piano, despite being a virtuoso in his youth.

When he unexpectedly discovers his condition gives him an aptitude for cracking safes, he becomes involved with a criminal organisation. At the same time, he also meets and courts a talented musical student, Ruthie (Havana Rose Liu).

For a while, Niki manages to balance his everyday life and blossoming romance with his criminal side hustle, but eventually the two start to mix with disastrous consequences.

Want more streaming news? Sign up to the weekly Tom's Streaming Guide to stay in the loop with the latest releases and top recommendations across your favorite streaming services. We’ve got you covered with a complete guide on what’s worth watching. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘Tuner’ is a compelling, character-driven thriller

(Image credit: Alamy / Collection Christophel / Black Bear Pictures)

Unlike some thrillers that center on a world-altering conspiracy or life-or-death stakes, “Tuner” is a little smaller in scale. Rather than a weakness, this is a huge strength. I greatly enjoyed “Tuner’s” most modest scope and decision to place its compelling characters above a "save the world" plot.

A lot of time is dedicated to Niki’s relationship with both Hoffman’s Harry and his budding relationship with Liu’s Ruthie. This pays off in spades as you’ll grow to really care about the main players. When forces conspire to tear Niki and Ruthie apart, and Harry suffers from major health issues, I was genuinely invested in seeing these threads resolved.

(Image credit: Alamy / Collection Christophel / Black Bear Pictures)

Which isn’t to say that “Tuner” comes up short in the excitement department. As noted, Niki’s discovery that his sensitive hearing makes him a whizz at cracking safes leads him to work for some very unsavory figures. And naturally, criminals aren’t the most reliable colleagues.

Through it all, Woodall shines in the lead role. He serves up especially strong work with the dramatic material given to him that revolves around Niki’s frustration at what the world took from him — his ability to play the musical instrument he now works to tune every day. On the surface, Niki is an unassuming, sweet man, but there’s also a bitterness inside him.

“Tuner's” narrative throws plenty of obstacles at its protagonist, almost as if to see whether Niki will crack under the pressure. It all builds to a melancholic but oddly hopeful conclusion that ranks among my favorite endings of the year so far.

(Image credit: Alamy / Collection Christophel / Black Bear Pictures)

Director Daniel Roher and Editor Greg O'Bryant also use some clever filmmaking tricks to draw you into Niki's world. Watching somebody spend hours cracking a safe might not sound all that compelling, but "Tuner" finds a way to make this act feel electric. Sound is brilliantly used to portray Niki's heightened (but seriously sensitive) hearing, and even with some quick-cut editing tactics, the movie never feels overproduced.

If my words alone don’t convince you, over on review site Rotten Tomatoes, the movie holds an impressive 94% rating from critics, and viewers agree, rating it 93%. The site’s Critics Consensus reads, “Announcing Leo Woodall as a compelling star talent, ‘Tuner’ enhances its nifty caper setup with a smart sense of humor and vivid characterizations.”

Between its great cast (Hoffman deserves his own shout-out), engaging central premise, well-written characters, and satisfying thriller moments, “Tuner” is one of the year’s best genre efforts. A well-crafted caper that hits all the right notes, much like a perfectly tuned grand piano.

Watch “Tuner” on Paramount+ now

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow Tom's Guide Entertainment on TikTok and Instagram. Finally, you can visit our dedicated Tom's Guide Savings Squad hub for expert help on getting the best products for less.