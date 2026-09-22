Motorola Signature 27 is the weirdest flagship I’ve seen in a long time — but it packs Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 and a 200MP telephoto

Motorola has never been afraid to get weird. While the company's focus has largely centered on making some of the best foldable phones around, like the Razr Ultra (2026) and Razr Fold, its newly announced Signature 27 is easily one of the strangest-looking flagships I’ve seen in recent history.

The reveal coincides with Qualcomm’s unveiling of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, which promises performance that should give the A20 Pro-powered iPhone 18 Pro Max a run for its money. Beyond the raw power, what makes the Motorola Signature 27 so compelling is the asymmetrical camera layout on the back — a radical, yet intriguing choice that reminds me of eccentric classics like the Motorola Backflip and Flipout.

Love the look or hate it, the Signature 27 won't easily get lost in the crowd, especially when it backs up that bold styling with a massive 200MP periscope telephoto shooter.

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It’s all about the cameras

(Image credit: Motorola)

I haven’t been this excited about Motorola’s design philosophy since the Moto X days, primarily because the Signature 27 completely throws out the conventional smartphone design playbook. Instead of settling for the standard square or rectangular island found on most competitors, it sports an unorthodox rear array that immediately commands attention.

While several circular cutouts are visible across the back, Motorola has detailed only two so far: a 50MP Sony LYTIA 910 main sensor and a 200MP periscope telephoto lens. I suspect the remaining openings house an ultrawide shooter and a secondary telephoto camera, with the final cutout clearly serving as the LED flash. Either way, that 200MP telephoto sensor opens the door to serious zoom reach and crisp reframing, which could deliver impressive results when backed by new image-processing algorithms. I'm confident about its potential, especially given the stellar telephoto performance I saw on the Razr Fold compared to the Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

Just as notable are the video upgrades. Motorola is introducing its new Video Enhancement Engine, an AI-powered real-time layer designed to analyze scenes and dynamically fine-tune color tones on the fly. There’s also a new 3.5° hardware optical image stabilization (OIS) setup that reportedly keeps footage exceptionally steady, giving handheld video a fluid, cinematic look even while walking.

Powerful performance

(Image credit: Motorola)

Beneath the surface, the Signature 27 packs Qualcomm’s newly unveiled Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 mobile platform. To keep that silicon in check, Motorola engineered a dedicated ArcticMesh cooling system featuring a 40% larger 3D vapor chamber, copper mesh, liquid metal, and a diamond-infused thermal gel — all calibrated to dissipate heat before thermal throttling sets in.

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That hardware muscle directly powers an expanded suite of generative AI experiences centered around Google Gemini. I’m especially interested in how it handles complex task automation, given how sluggish it felt when I tried to place a Dunkin' order through DoorDash using the assistant on my Galaxy S26.

Rounding out the media package, the Signature 27 marks Motorola’s first collaboration under its new multi-year partnership with Bang & Olufsen. The etching on the back proudly displays the “Audio by B&O” badge, promising a custom stereo profile tuned for rich acoustic depth, resonance, and spatial precision.

Back into flagship contention

(Image credit: Motorola)

While the rear camera array is bound to divide opinions, the Motorola Signature 27 feels like the definitive turning point the phone maker has desperately needed. For years, Motorola has delivered standout budget devices and fun foldables, but its traditional slab flagships have often been overlooked in favor of Apple and Samsung heavyweights.

The Signature 27 changes that narrative. Between the raw muscle of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6, a massive cooling system, Bang & Olufsen audio, and a 200MP periscope telephoto that finally takes zoom seriously, Motorola has a genuine shot at reclaiming the flagship space.

Motorola has confirmed the Signature 27 is slated to arrive globally later this year, though official pricing remains under wraps. If Moto truly wants to shake up the hierarchy, an aggressive price point will be essential.

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