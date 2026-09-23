Meta Connect 2026 — Ray-Ban Meta Gen 3, camera-free glasses and all the latest news

Today (Sept. 23) marks the day of Meta Connect 2026, the company's annual keynote where Mark Zuckerberg reveals the company's newest innovations. Over the past few years, that's meant new smart glasses, and we expect more of the same this year — including a pair that doesn't have a camera, which should help address some of the privacy concerns that have dogged the company recently.

We might also hear about a new set of mixed-reality glasses, though nothing on a new set of VR goggles, even though it's been a few years since the company released its last pair, the Meta Quest 3S. And, on the software side, we expect to hear more about Muse, Meta's recently announced AI, as well as something about holographic avatars.

The Meta Connect keynote is scheduled for 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST), and will be livestreamed via Meta.com. Of course, you can also follow along right here at Tom's Guide, where we'll provide instant analysis with our two intrepid reporters on the ground at Meta's headquarters in Menlo Park, California.

What we expect to see

Heading into Meta Connect, the rumors point to six possible products being launched, only some of which are hardware: