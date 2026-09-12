3 newly added Paramount+ shows you need to binge-watch this weekend (Sept. 11-13)

Paramount+ is regularly adding new shows to binge-watch. This weekend is no exception. The streaming service releases new episodes of hit shows every week. Sometimes, even entire seasons at once. It just added over 120 new movies and shows on September 1 alone. It even has some live sporting events, including all major events from the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

This weekend, let's start with "Diarra from Detroit" season 2, which just dropped its finale this week. Once you're caught up on that, it's time to binge "Colin from Accounts" season 3, which was just released in full on Paramount+ yesterday (September 10). Finally, sports fans need to check out "NFL Play Action," a brand new Paramount+ original series that covers the NFL from all angles.

So without further ado, here are the three new to Paramount+ shows you need to binge-watch this weekend. If you need more recommendations, check out everything new on Paramount+ in September 2026 for more options.

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Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been with Tom's Guide since 2022 and watches dozens of shows each year, so you don't need to watch any bad ones. He's already watched over 40 seasons of TV this year, and thankfully, it's mostly been good.

'Diarra from Detroit' season 2

Diarra From Detroit | Season 2 Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Mystery comedy-drama series

What it's about: In "Diarra from Detroit" season 2, the titular Diarra Brickland tries to bask in the wins of season 1. She solved the case of the missing Deonte Brooks (Shannon Wallace) and started dating him. But now, he's being sent to jail on suspicion of murder, due to a gang war in the criminal underworld of Detroit. The one thing that might be keeping her safe? Her ex-husband, Swa (Morris Chestnut), who is using his power as a lawyer to keep her out of harm from crooks and cops alike.

Why you should watch it: Another BET+ show that has made its way to Paramount+, "Diarra from Detroit" looks pretty good. It certainly got me to laugh on several occasions in the season 2 trailer, and I was pleased to see the appearance of Bokeem Woodbine. If you need a new show with a good mix of comedy and drama, this one is worth a look.

Watch all 8 episodes of "Diarra from Detroit" season 2 on Paramount+ now

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'Colin from Accounts' season 3

Colin From Accounts | Season 3 Official Trailer | BINGE - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Romantic comedy-drama series

What it's about: Gordon (Patrick Brammall) and Ashley (Harriet Dyer) did not meet cutely. She flashed him while crossing a street, causing him to lose focus and hit a dog. Fast forward several months and just as many vet appointments, and they're now living together, raising that dog, who they've named Colin. But Gordon's drunken proposal at the end of season 2 might end their unlikely relationship for good.

Why you should watch it: "Colin from Accounts" is hilarious. I'd argue it's one of the best comedy series of this decade so far, and I've been eagerly awaiting this third and final season. If you need a laugh but also want to feel deep feelings, this show is a must-binge.

Watch all 8 episodes of "Colin from Accounts" season 3 now

'NFL Play Action'

NFL Play Action | Official Teaser | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Sports news series

What's it about? Hosted by former Princeton running back (and current NFL Network "Good Morning Football" host) Kyle Brandt and fitness instructor Ally Love, "NFL Play Action" looks to examine the intersection of football and culture. In 30-minute episodes each Wednesday, this new magazine-style series will dive into the NFL both on and off the field.

Why you should watch it: "NFL Play Action" seems to be going for a "60 Minutes" meets "SportsCenter" vibe with its news magazine show format. But I wouldn't expect any groundbreaking investigative reporting from this show that bills itself as being "family-oriented." Still, if you love the NFL and can't get enough, this show will take you deeper into the world of gridiron football.

Watch the series premiere of "NFL Play Action" now

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