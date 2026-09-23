It’s Nintendo's 135th birthday, but you get the presents: Grab these Switch 2 games and Lego sets

Happy birthday to Nintendo! The world-famous gaming company turns an astonishing 135 years old today. As the home of Mario and Luigi, Zelda, Donkey Kong, and countless other iconic characters it is undoubtedly one of the most important video gaming brands of all time.

For this article I've pulled together a list of essential Nintendo products that you can buy right now on Amazon. There's the company's latest console, the Switch 2, plus a selection of accessories. I've also picked out six great games for the console, and a few of my favorite sets from the ever-growing Nintendo Lego collection, too.

Any one of these would make a great buy for the gamer in your life, or if you fancy treating yourself. So many happy returns, Nintendo. Here's to another 135 years!

Nintendo consoles

Nintendo Switch 2 games

Nintendo Lego

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