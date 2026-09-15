How to watch 'Golden Axe' online — stream the animated video game sitcom from anywhere

"Golden Axe" is an animated adaptation of SEGA's classic beat 'em up video game from 1989 and it features a stellar voice cast bringing the adventure to life.

Here's how to watch "Golden Axe" online from anywhere with a VPN.

'Golden Axe' — release date and time, streaming details and more "Golden Axe" premieres globally on Paramount Plus on Wednesday, September 16, 2026

• Global — Paramount+

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Join legendary warrior Ax Battler and his pals Tyris Flare and Gilius Thunderhead as they look to take down Death Adder and save the realm of Yuria. The problem is they're slowed down by a new companion, Hampton Squib, an inexperienced adventurer who tags along for the mission.

Two-time Emmy Award winner Matthew Rhys ("The Beast in Me" and "Widow's Bay") voices battle dwarf Gilius, with "Star Wars" voice actor Liam McIntyre and Lisa Gilroy ("Twisted Metal", "Glamorous") also involved.

Across 10 episodes, "Golden Axe" will rekindle that nostalgic feeling of playing the classic beat 'em up video game and bring it to the small screen with vibrant colors and dynamic animation. The best part is all the episodes are dropping at the same time, on the same platform, around the world.

Ready to join Ax Battler on his mission? Here’s our guide on how to watch "Golden Axe" online from anywhere in the world.

Can you watch 'Golden Axe' for free? Unfortunately not, but there is handy way to watch "Golden Axe" for just $1. In the U.S., you can sign up to a Walmart Plus 30-day trial for $1 and get a Paramount Plus Essential or Peacock Premium package included. Make sure you select Paramount+ to watch "Golden Axe" for a dollar. Away traveling right now? Get a VPN to ensure you're not geo-blocked. We recommend NordVPN (try for 30 days).

How to watch 'Golden Axe' from anywhere

If you’re traveling and find that your usual streaming apps stop working outside your home region, a VPN (virtual private network) can help. It lets your device connect via a secure server back home, so you can use your existing subscriptions as normal.

Tom’s Guide has tested a wide range of services, and NordVPN is the one we most often recommend for streaming thanks to its fast speeds and broad device support. You can also try it risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

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Use Nord to watch "Golden Axe" online with our exclusive deal.

Using a VPN is straightforward; follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As noted, NordVPN is our preferred option.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. on vacation and want to view your regular American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and binge. Head to Paramount+ and stream new episodes of "Golden Axe" online.

How to watch ‘Golden Axe’ on Paramount+

"Golden Axe" will be streaming on Paramount+, with all ten episodes landing on Wednesday, September 16 around the world.

You can watch new episodes of "Golden Axe" on Paramount+ but you'll need a subscription. Cheapest prices are as follows:



▶︎ U.S. — $8.99/month

▶︎ U.K. — £5.99/month

▶︎ CAN — CA$7.99/month

▶︎ AUS — AU$7.99/month Abroad? Try NordVPN to securely connect to your home region and use Paramount+ just as you would on your couch.

'Golden Axe' FAQs

'Golden Axe' — Cast

Matthew Rhys as Gilius Thunderhead

Danny Pudi as Hampton Squib

Lisa Gilroy as Tyris Flare

Liam McIntyre as Ax Battler

Carl Tart as Chronos “Evil” Lait

'Golden Axe' — Trailer

Golden Axe | Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

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