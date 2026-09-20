3 feel-good movies on Paramount+ to chase away the Sunday scaries

When you've got a case of the Sunday scaries, sometimes the best cure is a cozy movie and a few hours of pretending Monday doesn't exist. Luckily, Paramount+ has plenty of feel-good options to help you squeeze a little more joy out of the weekend before it's over.

Paramount+ added over 120 new movies in September — and, of course, the highly anticipated second season of "MobLand" — but you don't need to go searching to figure out what to watch. Let me do the hard work for you.

I’ve rounded up three movies that make particularly good Sunday-night viewing: "Blue Eyed Girl" for a bittersweet dose of midlife introspection, "Clue" for a wildly funny murder mystery drenched in nostalgia, and "You’ve Got Mail" for the ultimate warm-and-fuzzy rom-com comfort watch. These movies are perfect for keeping those Monday blues at bay, so let's dive into the best feel-good movies on Paramount+ to watch right now.

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'Blue Eyed Girl' (2025)

Blue Eyed Girl | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

I'm adamant that a "feel good" movie doesn't have to mean shallow; so long as you walk away feeling lighter than you started, I argue there's plenty of room to explore the messier side of being human in 90 minutes while still ending things on a positive note. "Blue Eyed Girl" gets that, balancing love, loss, and laughter in a tender homecoming story grounded in the recognizable charm of Minneapolis streets.

This midlife coming-of-age dramedy stars Marisa Coughlan as Jane, a Minneapolis native who puts her successful Hollywood career on hold to head home and take care of her father (Beau Bridges) after his latest suicide attempt. She bickers with her sisters (Elia Coupe, Bridey Elliott), bumps into an old high school fame (Sam Trammell), and navigates the liminal space between youth and middle age, where “what could have been” meets “what is," learning to love herself through it all.

Watch "Blue Eyed Girl" on Paramount+ now

'Clue' (1985)

Clue (1985) ORIGINAL TRAILER [HD 1080p] - YouTube Watch On

Ok, so it's not a feel-good movie in the traditional sense, but this movie never fails to put a big ol' smile on my face, so I think that counts! Plus, I'm sure I'm not alone in still grieving Tim Curry, and he's iconic as "Clue's" kooky but lovable butler Wadsworth. Based on the board game of the same name, "Clue" brings six strangers together for a dinner party at a secluded New England mansion hosted by Wadsworth and the soon-to-be-deceased Mr. A. Boddy (get it?).

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The guests — Colonel Mustard (Martin Mull), Mrs. Peacock (Eileen Brennan), Professor Plum (Christopher Lloyd) and Mrs. White (Madeline Kahn) — soon find themselves the prime suspects, especially after more bodies start turning up. Cracking the case won't be easy. A fun fact about this movie: There are multiple endings for how its core mystery wraps up, which were initially screened at different cinema locations, but are now all included on the movie’s digital/streaming release.

Watch "Clue" on Paramount+ now

'You've Got Mail' (1998)

You've Got Mail (1998) Official Trailer - Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

Rom-coms are the Ford truck of feel-good movies: reliable, comforting, and somehow always able to haul your emotions out of whatever funk you're stuck in. One of the best rom-com pairings of all time, Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, dominated the genre in the early 90s, following up "Sleepless in Seattle" with "You've Got Mail," a comforting hug in movie form that still feels surprisingly relevant, more than 20 years later.

The two play rival bookstore owners — she's the owner of a cozy, family-run shop while's he's a business executive of a major bookstore chain that just opened a new branch in her neighborhood. Unbeknownst to them, they have been anonymously exchanging emails under screen names, and begin falling for each other as they grow closer. Neither realizes the other’s true identity, but when the truth comes out, it threatens everything between them.

Watch "You've Got Mail" on Paramount+ now

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