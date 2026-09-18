3 new to Paramount+ movies you need to stream this weekend (Sept. 18-20)

Paramount+ is a great streaming service if you're building a weekend movie marathon. It adds dozens of movies to the platform each month. It added over 120 new movies and shows on September 1 alone. Many of these are beloved classics or more modern hits. A few times a month, you also get brand-new movies from Paramount Skydance Studios.

This week, I'm going with a modern sports drama masterpiece, a dark satirical comedy and wrapping things up with a parody film that's one of the biggest movies of the year.

So let's start with "Creed," which was added on September 1 along with its two sequels and the rest of the "Rocky" franchise. Once you're done with that, check out the hilariously twisted "Death of Stalin," which is about exactly what you think it's about. Finally, "Scary Movie" (2026) arrived on Paramount+ earlier this month, so if you haven't already checked it out, consider this your excuse to do so.

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Here are the three new to Paramount+ movies that you need to be streaming this weekend. If you need more recommendations, check out our full guide to everything new on Paramount+ in September 2026.

Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been with Tom's Guide since 2022. He watches dozens of movies every year so you don't have to watch any bad ones.

'Creed' (2015)

Creed - Official Trailer [HD] - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Sports drama movie

What's it about? Michael B. Jordan stars as Adonis Creed in what is now his second of five collaborations with director Ryan Coogler. In this sequel/spin-off to the "Rocky" franchise, Adonis is the illegitimate son of former heavyweight champion Apollo (Carl Weathers), and is something of a boxer himself. His shot at greatness comes when World Light Heavyweight Champion "Pretty" Ricky Conlan (Tony Bellew) challenges him to a title fight, so he turns to his father's old rival, Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone), for help.

Why you should watch it: Jordan and Coogler simply don't miss when paired together, and they pair together a lot. The Oscar-winning actor has been in every movie Coogler has ever directed, and some consider this to be their best pairing. Well ... probably second best, behind "Sinners." But don't let that stop you from watching "Creed" and its two sequels.

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Watch "Creed" on Paramount+ now

'The Death of Stalin' (2017)

The Death of Stalin Trailer #1 (2018) | Movieclips Trailers - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Political satire black comedy movie

What's it about? "The Death of Stalin" is hilarious. Based on the French graphic novel "La Mort de Staline," it depicts the internal power struggle in the Soviet Politburo following the death of U.S.S.R. leader Joseph Stalin in 1953. But it does so with an incredible cast and a script written by "Veep" creator Armando Iannucci.

Why you need to watch it: If you wanted a comedy about the death of a major historical figure and the ensuing chaos, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better cast. This movie stars Steve Buscemi, Simon Russell Beale, Paddy Considine, Rupert Friend, Jason Isaacs, Michael Palin, Andrea Riseborough and Jeffrey Tambor as various members of the Politburo and the Soviet ruling class. Throw in Iannucci as writer and director, and it's no surprise people loved "The Death of Stalin."

Watch "The Death of Stalin" on Paramount+ now

'Scary Movie' (2026)

Scary Movie | Final Trailer (2026 Movie) - Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Anna Faris, Regina Hall - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Parody horror comedy movie

What's it about? The "Scary Movie" franchise has been parodying horror flicks since I was in elementary school, and I'm not exactly young anymore. Heck, this isn't even the first movie in the franchise called "Scary Movie." This latest installment is a follow-up to the first two "Scary Movie" films, in particular, and it follows Cindy Campbell (Anna Faris), Ray Wilkins (Shawn Wayans) and the Meeks siblings, Shorty (Marlon Wayans) and Brenda (Regina Hall). They're forced to reunite to stop a masked killer from the original "Scary Movie."

Why you need to watch it: "Scary Movie" (2026) is a bit polarizing, at least according to Rotten Tomatoes. Critics despised it, rating it just 24% fresh. But audiences were far kinder, giving it a 64% rating. My guess? The less seriously you take this horror comedy, the better.

Watch "Scary Movie" (2026) on Paramount+ now

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