3 new to Paramount+ movies you need to stream this weekend (Sept. 11-13)

Paramount+ is a great streaming service if you're building a weekend movie marathon. It adds dozens of movies to the platform each month. It just added over 120 new movies and shows on September 1 alone. Many of these are beloved classics or more modern hits. A few times a month, you also get brand-new movies from Paramount Skydance Studios.

This week, I'm giving you a pair of comedy movies with a dark, twisted thriller in between. Let's start with "The Death of Stalin," a 2017 political satire from "Veep" creator Armando Iannucci. Once you pick yourself up off the ground from laughing, hit play on "Seven," a serial killer thriller that might be one of the least funny movies ever made. Don't worry, though; we'll end things on a high note. "My Cousin Vinny" was just added to Paramount+ on the first of the month, and it's hilarious, in no small part due to Marisa Tomei's award-winning performance.

Here are the three new to Paramount+ movies that you need to be streaming this weekend. If you need more recommendations, check out our full guide to everything new on Paramount+ in September 2026.

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Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been with Tom's Guide since 2022. He watches dozens of movies every year so you don't have to watch any bad ones.

'The Death of Stalin' (2017)

The Death of Stalin Trailer #1 (2018) | Movieclips Trailers - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Political satire black comedy movie

What's it about? Based on the French graphic novel "La Mort de Staline," "The Death of Stalin" depicts the internal power struggle among the members of the Soviet Politburo following the death of leader Joseph Stalin in 1953. And it is hysterical.

Why you need to watch it: This comedy is loaded with talent. Written and directed by "Veep" creator Armando Iannucci, it stars Steve Buscemi, Simon Russell Beale, Paddy Considine, Rupert Friend, Jason Isaacs, Michael Palin, Andrea Riseborough and Jeffrey Tambor as various members of the Soviet elite. It'd be impossible not to make a great comedy movie with that roster.

Watch "The Death of Stalin" on Paramount+ now

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'Seven' (1995)

Seven | Official Trailer 4K Ultra HD | Warner Bros. Entertainment - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Crime thriller movie

What's it about? "Seven" centers on Morgan Freeman as he and his new partner (Brad Pitt) try to stop a serial killer committing murders based on the seven deadly sins. Freeman's Det. William Somerset is on the brink of retirement, but could this case be his last for other reasons?

Why you should watch it: This is thrilling. It's gripping. It's also incredibly dark. But it also is one of the best crime thrillers ever. The performances from Freeman, Pitt and Kevin Spacey are worth the price of admission, but they might not even be the best part of this movie. The highlight is really the story of "Seven" and its pitch-perfect pacing. Plus, if you don't already know "What's in the box?", then the twist ending will leave you stunned.

Watch "Seven" on Paramount+ now

'My Cousin Vinny' (1992)

My Cousin Vinny | #TBT Trailer | 20th Century FOX - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Legal comedy movie

What's it about? "My Cousin Vinny" stars Joe Pesci as a newly minted lawyer. His first case? Getting his cousin, Bill (Ralph Macchio), and Bill's friend Stan (Mitchell Whitfield) off a murder charge in Alabama for a crime they didn't commit. That's going to prove difficult, though, as Vinny and his fiancée, Mona (Marisa Tomei), have a New Yorker sensibility that clashes with Alabama's Southern hospitality.

Why you should watch it: This movie is funny, in large part due to excellent performances from Pecsi and Tomei. Tomei even won an Academy Award for her performance as Mona Lisa Vito.

Watch "My Cousin Vinny" on Paramount+ now

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