How to watch 'Average Joe' season 2 — stream return of action-comedy online from anywhere now
Joe Washington is back, and things are more complicated than ever
Arriving in its new streaming home following the closure of BET+, “Average Joe” returns, and things look set to get more complicated than ever for Deon Cole’s everyman plumber. Here’s how to watch “Average Joe" season 2 online from anywhere with a VPN.
Season 2 of "Average Joe" premieres with a double-bill on Wednesday, August 19. Episodes continue weekly.
• Global stream — Watch on Paramount Plus
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free
After an unexpected and thoroughly explosive run-in with the Mafia in the show’s debut season, Joe Washington is trying to move forward and return to normality. However, when a mysterious threat emerges, Joe is thrust into another action-packed adventure, sending him and his buddies to South Africa in search of answers in Cape Town.
But things are never average for Joe, and it’s not long before the gang finds themselves making powerful enemies with international criminals as a web of secrets begins to unravel. Alongside Leon (Malcolm Barrett), Cathy (Cynthia McWilliams) and Touch (Michael Trucco), Joe finds himself on the run from assassins and bounty hunters, caught up in an ever-escalating series of misadventures.
Along the way, the group becomes embroiled with new cast members Imani (Katlego Lebogang), a young woman whose connection to Joe’s family changes everything he thought he knew about his past, and Sipho (Hakeem Kae-Kazim), a powerful Cape Town crime boss whose pursuit of Joe and the gang threatens to upend their lives.
If you loved the chaos of season 1, the sophomore outing promises to get even crazier. Read on to discover how to watch “Average Joe" season 2 online and from anywhere now.
Watch 'Average Joe' S2 from anywhere in the world
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Average Joe" on your usual subscription?
You can still watch the show thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best VPN on the market:
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How to watch 'Average Joe' season 2 on Paramount+
Season 2 of "Average Joe" premieres with a double-bill on Wednesday, August 19, with subsequent episodes arriving globally on Paramount Plus weekly.
Paramount Plus plans start from $8.99/month in the U.S. But Walmart+ is currently offering a 30-day trial for $1, which includes a subscription to Paramount Plus.
The streaming service has a monthly price of CA$8.99 in Canada, £4.99 in the UK, and AU$8.99 in Australia for its lowest-priced plans.
If you're overseas and Paramount Plus is blocked, NordVPN will help you to access your streams as if you were back home.
'Average Joe' S2 release date & schedule
The second season of "Average Joe" premieres on Wednesday, August 19. Episodes will continue to arrive weekly on the following schedule:
- Episode 1 — Wednesday, August 19
- Episode 2 — Wednesday, August 19
- Episode 3 — Wednesday, August 26
- Episode 4 — Wednesday, September 2
- Episode 5 — Wednesday, September 9
- Episode 6 — Wednesday, September 16
- Episode 7 — Wednesday, September 23
- Episode 8 — Wednesday, September 30
'Average Joe' S2 trailer
'Average Joe' S2 cast
- Deon Cole as Joe Washington
- Malcolm Barrett as Leon Montgomery
- Cynthia Kaye McWilliams as Cathy Montgomery
- Michael Trucco as Benjamin "Touch" Tuchawuski
- Katlego Lebogang as Imani Washington
- Hakeem Kae-Kazim as Sipho
- Pearl Thusi as Phyllis Wabantu
- Tshepo Maseko as Detective Akinyemi
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We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Tom is a freelance writer, predominantly focusing on film and TV. A graduate of Film Studies at University of South Wales, if he's not diving in to the Collector's Edition Blu Ray of an obscure 80s horror, you'll find him getting lost with his dog or mucking about in the water with his board.
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