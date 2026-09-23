No plastic, just coffee — how Caraway's first-ever coffee maker breaks the mold

Caraway is well-known for its iconic non-toxic cookware, bakeware, utensils and even trash cans. But, what it's not so well-known for is its coffee makers. Why? Well, because it's never made one before. Until now.

And while that's big news in itself, what's really special about Caraway's first-ever entry into a busy coffee maker world is that it's taking its non-toxic ethos and planting it firmly into the brewing process.

In fact, the Caraway 10-Cup Coffee Maker has eliminated plastic from the brew path altogether.

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Using a 'first-of-its-kind Clean Brew System', this coffee maker uses stainless steel and glass, meaning your coffee is brewed entirely plastic-free.

For a drip coffee maker, that's a pretty big deal, unless you're planning to brew it all manually (which I'm certainly not).

Caraway 10-Cup Coffee Maker: $495 at Caraway Home Caraway's drip coffee maker is focused on offering you plastic-free brews whilst still maintaining an incredibly stylish look. With a clean brew system, 90-minutes of warming, one-dial control and a thoughtful design, it's a coffee maker that's built to impress. Available in Cream, Stone, Clay and Midnight.

Why I'll be picking one up

(Image credit: Caraway)

It's hard to ask for a coffee maker that's entirely plastic-free when the market is saturated with options that use plastics for internal components.

But everything in Caraway's coffee maker is focused on eliminating their use.

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From the water path, shower head, brew basket, and even the reusable coffee filter, each part of the brewing process is made from stainless steel – and it all leads to a durable glass carafe for a cleaner-tasting cup all the way from brew to pour.

It's clear Caraway has really focused in on this plastic-free innovation (and I heard it has spent 5 years doing just that), but plenty of thought has also gone into its design.

I'm a huge fan of the clean lines and minimalist, yet stylish design of Caraway's cookware. Seeing this translated into a coffee maker is a dreamy countertop addition.

Plus, it's available in four colors; Cream, Midnight, Stone, and Clay, which all integrate nicely with the rest of Caraway's range, in keeping with its iconic muted palette.

And, there are plenty more features to enjoy with the 10-Cup Coffee Maker, including precise temperature control, the ability to brew 2-10 cups, a keep-warm function for up to 90 minutes, and a lovely compact and quiet footprint.

It also includes a built-in cleaning and descaling cycle, plus dishwasher-safe removable components. Coffee lovers may be intrigued by the one-dial control, too, that switches between brewing and cleaning.

If you're looking for a more detailed and in-depth coffee brewing system, there's no big screen with options here. But for me, that's not a deal-breaker.

Availability

A splash of color (Image credit: Caraway)

Caraway's 10-Cup Coffee Maker is now available to buy exclusively for $495 at CarawayHome.com and Crate & Barrel stores and online. Caraway states that shipping commences 10/30, though "quantities are limited".

Whether it makes its way into our best coffee makers, we'll have to wait until we get our hands on one for a full review.

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