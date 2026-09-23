2026 seems to be the year of the screenless fitness tracker. We’ve seen the success of the $99 Fitbit Air, as well as the launch of the Garmin Cirqa and the Oura Ring 5. And according to new rumors, Apple might be joining the party.

As reported by Bloomberg, Apple is working on a screenless health tracker, set to take on the likes of Fitbit Air, Garmin Cirqa, and Whoop. There have been rumors for months that Apple has been “exploring” the category and developing prototypes, which feature a fabric band attached to a module that rests on the wrist — similar to the Apple Watch, but without a screen.

It’s said that Tim Cook and services chief Eddy Cue are interested in the product. Cue now leads Apple’s health teams and is thought to be pushing to explore wearables with simpler interfaces. Yet as someone who has been writing about wearables for the past decade, I really don’t see this happening any time soon.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

(Image credit: Future)

With the Apple Watch Series 12 and the Apple Watch Ultra 4, Apple has made two of its best health trackers yet, with an updated heart rate sensor and built-in recovery tools at last. Yet part of their appeal is that they feel like an extension of the iPhone on your wrist. Without a screen, you’re left with the slightly chaotic Health app (though I’ll wait to test the new version launching in the iOS 27.2 Beta with its new user-friendly interface) and the need to check your phone constantly to see the progress of those all-important rings.

Only time will tell, but if you’re a fan of the Whoop, I wouldn’t hold your breath. The report does state that if we do see a screenless tracker from the brand, it probably won’t be till 2028, as Apple is said to be focusing on AI smart glasses and AirPods with cameras first.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Alternatively, you can read our content on the Tom's Guide app available now for iOS and Android.

More from Tom's Guide