Vikings vs Saints live stream: How to watch NFL week 16 game online

Vikings vs Saints live stream channel, start time The Vikings vs Saints live stream begins at 4:30 p.m. ET/ 1:30 p.m. PT Friday, December 25 on Fox, NFL Network, and Amazon Prime.

The Christmas Day Vikings vs Saints live stream offers a present to New Orleans: A chance at payback for season-ending defeats by Minnesota in the 2017 and 2019 NFL playoffs. The 10-4 Saints will definitely make the playoffs this year, despite a heartbreaking 32-29 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday that kept them from clinching the NFC South title.

After a crushing 33-27 defeat by the Bears, the 6-8 Vikings playoff chances are down close to nil, and oddsmakers expect them to lose this NFL live stream by at least seven points.

Defense will be critical to watch during this NFL live stream. The Vikings' secondary has been very weak, allowing 27.3 points per game (ranking number 23 in the NFL). Even Chicago's pathetically weak offense, which averages just 22.5 ppg, was able to rack up 33 points against the Vikings. Things won't get easier for Minnesota on Christmas, when they face a team that averages 28.4 ppg.

But New Orleans has been wracked with injuries to its offensive line, beginning with quarterback Drew Brees, who missed four games after a sack that broke several ribs and punctured his lung. Brees returned to face the Chiefs but was not back in top form, making only 15 of 34 passes, for a completion percentage of just 44.4 percent. Although he improved throughout the game, leading drives in the second half that brought his team within striking distance.

Brees is also running low on weapons in the field. Wide receiver Michael Thomas will be out for the rest of season due to a lingering ankle injury. Wide receivers Tre’Quan Smith and Deonte Harris have also faced injuries. But New Orleans still has the double threat of running back Alvin Kamara, the team's leading rusher and leading pass receiver.

How to watch Vikings vs Saints live stream with a VPN

Football fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get FOX, the NFL Network or Amazon Prime where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch the Vikings vs Saints live streams you want, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, and IPVanish's low pricing is shocking.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

Vikings vs Saints live streams in the US

In the US, Vikings vs Saints is going to be broadcast on Fox and the NFL Network, which are available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV . The game starts at 4:30 p.m. ET/ 1:30 p.m. PT Friday, December 25.

It's also going to be on Amazon Prime Video.

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS or NFL RedZone).

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with NFL Network, and the top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has NFL Network for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates and ESPN.View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: Vikings vs Saints is one of the games that DirecTV subscribers can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket (provided that you're not living in the market of either team). Sunday Ticket streams live games in their entirety to televisions, computers, Android and iOS devices, and game consoles.

You can also get NFL Sunday Ticket as a stand-alone service — but only if you live in an area that doesn't get DirecTV service.

Vikings vs Saints live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Vikings vs Saints.

Vikings vs Saints live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Vikings vs Saints, which airs at 9:30 p.m. BST. Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event are the standard channels for watching NFL games in the U.K. Sky Sports features more than 100 live games this season.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Vikings vs Saints live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Vikings vs Saints live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.